The Mike McCarthy Show – Ready for the Bye | Dallas Cowboys 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV89OXIzS28
Oakland News Now –
The Mike McCarthy Show – Ready for the Bye | Dallas Cowboys 2021
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Coach McCarthy talks with Bill Jones about the emotional victory in New England and the importance of going into the bye weekend on a high note.
#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL
Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2L07gMO
For more Cowboys content: www.dallascowboys.com
Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys
Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys
Like us on Facebook: https://ift.tt/3kyaVjp
Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Episode #22 Real Talk W/ Coach Q & Broker Wes #mlbplayoffs #economicmarketupdate #nbaseason October 24, 2021
- ‘Human greed causing death and destruction in the Himalayas’ – BBC News October 24, 2021
- GRIZZLIES at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 24, 2021
- Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan | 10/22/21 | Dallas Cowboys 2021 October 24, 2021
- The Mike McCarthy Show – Ready for the Bye | Dallas Cowboys 2021 October 24, 2021
- Coach Bisaccia on the ‘Offensive Menu’ for Derek Carr To Choose From & Eagles DT Fletcher Cox | NFL October 24, 2021
- Suspects’ getaway car identified in Oakland gas station shootout October 24, 2021
- Search For Car In Retired Oakland Police Captain Shooting October 24, 2021
- What Does the Night Before a Game Look Like for Maxx Crosby? | Episode 3 | Crosby’s Crib | Raiders October 24, 2021
- Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 6 Highlights (10/23/21) | MLB Highlights October 24, 2021
- Police cruiser, other car have windows shattered mysteriously on Highway 17 October 24, 2021
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 NBA Season October 24, 2021
- Paul George 41 PTS 10 REB 4 AST Full Highlights vs Grizzlies – October 23, 2021 October 24, 2021
- Prop gun that Alec Baldwin discharged had misfired earlier October 24, 2021
- Jobless claims sharply rose in California last week October 24, 2021
- Ja Morant 28 PTS 8 AST Full Highlights vs Clippers – October 23, 2021 October 24, 2021
- Sunday Free NFL Week 7 Betting Picks & Predictions – 10/24/21 l Picks & Parlays October 24, 2021
- Ja Morant With the Trickery on Marcus Morris👀 October 24, 2021
- Nightly News Full Broadcast – October 23rd October 24, 2021
- Bay Area forecast: Storm could bring 8 inches of rain, winds gusts of 50 mph October 24, 2021
- BYU vs Washington State Football Game Highlights 10 23 2021 October 24, 2021
- SUNS at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 24, 2021
- PG&E prepares for storm, more outages October 24, 2021
- Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 NBA Season October 24, 2021
- Oakland police release vehicle information involved in former captain shooting October 24, 2021
- NFL SPORTS BETTING PICKS 🏈 | WEEK 7 10/24/21 💰 October 24, 2021
- I-580 near Dublin reopening after multi-vehicle crash October 24, 2021
- BRAVES WIN THE PENNANT! Atlanta completes the upset, beats the Dodgers to advance to World Series! October 24, 2021
- Ja 3-Move Combo For The Lay October 24, 2021
- CJ McCollum 28 PTS 6 THREES Full Highlights vs Suns 🔥 October 24, 2021
- #5 Ohio State vs Indiana Highlights | College Football Week 8 | 2021 College Football Highlights October 24, 2021
- Atlanta Braves In 2021 World Series vs Houston Astros After Win vs LA Dodgers In Game 6 October 23, 2021
- Bengals vs Ravens Prediction Free NFL Picks Today Sunday 10-24-2021 Betting Preview and Tips October 23, 2021
- Tyler Matzek SILENCES the Dodgers’ bats with three straight strikeouts to hold the lead! October 23, 2021
- NC State Wolfpack at Miami Hurricanes | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- Rapper LIL THEZE killed in OAKLAND BY RETIRED OAKLAND PD CAPTAIN October 23, 2021
- USC vs #13 Notre Dame Highlights | College Football Week 8 | 2021 College Football Highlights October 23, 2021
- Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- Clippers Mascot Chuck the Condor Nailed this Backflip Dunk During a Timeout #Shorts October 23, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog