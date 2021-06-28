Thanks Drake And Albert Of HostGator AKA Batman And Robin For Helping Zennie62Media
ONN – Thanks Drake And Albert Of HostGator AKA Batman And Robin For Helping Zennie62Media – video made by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
2021-06-16: 15.7 mile, 1795 ft gain morning ride in Oakland, CA up Monterey Blvd and Moraga around the top-side of Piedmont, CA and then through the middle on Wildwood Ave & then up Liemert to Monterey again.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
