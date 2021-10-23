TEXANS vs CARDINALS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9q8OsQfwbw
TEXANS vs CARDINALS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Free NFL betting picks and predictions for the Texans vs Cardinals. We look at which sportsbook betting apps you can find the best odds for NFL Week 7, break …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for nfl betting picks vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- TEXANS vs CARDINALS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 23, 2021
- Arab on Witnessing Soulja Boy Home Invasion Incident (Flashback) October 23, 2021
- San Francisco 49ers Rumors: Trade For Odell Beckham? Brandon Aiyuk Trade? Sign Dez Bryant? Mailbag October 23, 2021
- Bears @ Buccaneers- Sunday 10/24/21- NFL Betting Picks and Predictions | Picks & Parlays October 23, 2021
- UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- Raiders Rumors Mailbag: Don’t Extend Josh Jacobs? Maxx Crosby MEGA Contract Extension Projection October 23, 2021
- #3 Oklahoma vs Kansas Highlights | College Football Week 8 | 2021 College Football Highlights October 23, 2021
- Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen | Full Game Highlights October 23, 2021
- Severe fall storms expected in California and Pacific Northwest October 23, 2021
- #3 Oklahoma vs Kansas | College Football Highlights October 23, 2021
- #2 Cincinnati vs Navy Week 8 Highlights | 2021 College Football Highlights October 23, 2021
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Full Highlights October 23, 2021
- Raiders Host Eagles Before Bye Week | Vegas Nation Gameday October 23, 2021
- Halftime Highlights: Illinois at Penn State | Oct. 23, 2021 | Big Ten Football October 23, 2021
- Virginia Tech Enter Sandman vs Syracuse 10/23/2021 October 23, 2021
- Klay Thompson On Top 75 List? Warriors Great Says “Forget That S-it” October 23, 2021
- Military veterans resign from Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s advisory council in protest October 23, 2021
- Children ages 5 to 11 close to gaining access to COVID vaccine October 23, 2021
- Afghan evacuees begin resettlement in U.S. October 23, 2021
- Charleston White on Crips and Bloods Saving Youth from Prison Rapes (Part 23) October 23, 2021
- Caleb Williams extends the Sooners’ lead with 40-yard TD in the fourth quarter vs. Kansas | #Shorts October 23, 2021
- Dwyane Wade and Zaire sharing a moment after getting drafted to the G League #shorts October 23, 2021
- Benzino on Black Enterprise Firing Him from The Source: They’re House N****s (Part 11) October 23, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Week 7 Game Preview October 23, 2021
- Covid cases rising in UK – what happens next? – BBC News October 23, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood Embracing New Position By Eric Pangilinan October 23, 2021
- Chesa Boudin recall effort gathers enough signatures to qualify for ballot October 23, 2021
- Tyson Beckford on Threatening a Male Model for Spreading Rumor He Had Pec Implants (Part 4) October 23, 2021
- Saturday’s Best Bets: NBA Player Props, Spreads & O/U Picks for October 23rd (14-8 SEASON RECORD!) October 23, 2021
- Sandbags sent to low-lying parts of San Francisco in anticipation of heavy rain October 23, 2021
- Residents of San Jose homeless encampment facing removal alarmed by city’s latest action October 23, 2021
- Battlefield 2042 Has A Specialist Problem October 23, 2021
- Jarvis Brownlee’s interception leads to a 70-yard TD for Florida State 🤭 | #Shorts October 23, 2021
- Omar Gooding Being Taken to a Crip Hood to Prepare for His Role as Sweetpea in Baby Boy (Part 11) October 23, 2021
- American Cancer Society pushes mammograms post COVID October 23, 2021
- San Rafael residents prep for storm October 23, 2021
- Oakland police update fatal gas station shootout involving retired police captain October 23, 2021
- Campbell teachers hold rally for cost of living pay raise October 23, 2021
- Vandals destroy giant nutcracker figures in San Leandro October 23, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog