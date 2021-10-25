Terraform Labs CEO: We’re at an important time in crypto and traditional finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA-xk23XKu4
Terraform Labs CEO: We're at an important time in crypto and traditional finance
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
TerraformLabs #crypto #YFAMA #YahooFinanceAMS Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman spoke with Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon about why this is a …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Yahoo Finance uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Terraform Labs CEO: We’re at an important time in crypto and traditional finance October 25, 2021
- Cape Epic 2021 | 620km mountain bike race ends with finishing line in Wellington, South Africa October 25, 2021
- It’s great TV, but it’s a terrible way to win/lose the game! – Kornheiser on 9 OT game | PTI October 25, 2021
- Are you sold on the Cincinnati Bengals? | PTI October 25, 2021
- Facebook is making hate worse, whistleblower says – BBC Newsnight October 25, 2021
- Terraform Labs CEO on SEC lawsuit: Happy to talk to regulators about crypto October 25, 2021
- Will The Broncos Trade Kyle Fuller? Broncos Trade News & Rumors After The Latest Broncos Trades October 25, 2021
- Southwest CEO: Why we’ve never had a layoff or furlough October 25, 2021
- Southwest CEO: Leisure travel has increased while business travel is still lagging October 25, 2021
- Updates on Kyrie Irving and the protest before the Nets’ home opener | NBA Today October 25, 2021
- 10 MISTAKES Every Open World Gamer Makes October 25, 2021
- Loup’s Gene Munster breaks down Facebook earnings October 25, 2021
- How scary is the Titans’ front four? | NFL Live October 25, 2021
- Here’s what’s next for Tesla October 25, 2021
- Ben Rhodes: ‘We Have To Eastman-Proof Our Democracy’ October 25, 2021
- Democrats near deal on social spending and climate package as Biden heads to Europe October 25, 2021
- Southwest CEO on its recent wave of flight cancellations: ‘I don’t remember an event like that’ October 25, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles Gameday at Allegiant Stadium 10 24 2021 October 25, 2021
- Southwest CEO on inclusivity: as times change we need to make sure that we change along with it October 25, 2021
- Southwest CEO: The airline’s relationship with its employees is ‘the most important thing’ October 25, 2021
- 2021 NFL Week 7: Lions vs Rams Special Teams Highlights October 25, 2021
- Wisconsin election audit finds voting machines work properly October 25, 2021
- Microsoft discloses new hack October 25, 2021
- Yahoo Finance interviews Southwest CEO Gary Kelly October 25, 2021
- Former GE CEO: Talent is flocking to the start-up world and the innovation is real October 25, 2021
- Former GE CEO: To solve big problems, China has to be our partner October 25, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Wants FORGIVENESS Toward Jon Gruden After Woke NFL CANCELLED HIM! October 25, 2021
- Have teams figured out the Chiefs? | NFL Live October 25, 2021
- Rep. Lieu Says The 1/6 Committee Needs To ‘Look At Those At The Very Top’ October 25, 2021
- Tesla soars on Hertz deal October 25, 2021
- Early voting underway in tight New Jersey governor’s race October 25, 2021
- Bruce Cassidy Postgame Press Conference | BOS vs SJS 10-24 October 25, 2021
- Fmr. GE CEO: I’ve always viewed that climate change was real October 25, 2021
- Fmr. GE CEO on the new and different ‘complexities’ that CEOs have to navigate today October 25, 2021
- Press Preview: A look inside Tuesday’s papers October 25, 2021
- Carson Wentz looks like he’s having fun playing football again – Marcus Spears | NFL Live October 25, 2021
- What bitcoin futures ETF launches mean for the future of crypto October 25, 2021
- Joe Flacco Returns To The NY Jets In Trade, By: Vinny Lospinuso October 25, 2021
- Tickets to World Series games in Atlanta going for big money October 25, 2021
- Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: ‘The GE story is a complicated story October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog