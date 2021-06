https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IGQNlFw4DA

ONN – TechCrunch Founder Michael Arrington’s Ukraine Apartment World’s First Real Estate NFT – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

TechCrunch Founder Michael Arrington’s Ukraine Apartment World’s First Real Estate NFT

Yep. Michael Arrington’s apartment in Ukraine, Kyiv is the world’s first real estate NFT, or non-fungible token.

According to the web report:

This studio apartment was the first residential property sold using a smart contract on the blockchain back in 2017, so it made sense for it to be the first residential property sold as an NFT. Located in the popular residential neighborhood of Svyatoshino in the western part of Ukraine, Kyiv, the apartment is brand new and tastefully finished. It is a studio apartment with a full kitchen and a full bathroom. An NFT Art Piece on the wall and a printed cyberpunk picture with licensed rights are also included in the deal. This unique collectible NFT will include: • Access to apartment ownership transferred paperwork • Apartment digital image • A unique digital art NFT by a famous Kyiv graffiti artist, Chizz (a physical painting of the digital artwork on a wall of the apartment)

The opportunity is presented by Propy, which is the “world’s leading real estate industry innovator in the automation of transactions using blockchain technology”.

Considering that NFTs have cooled in value, and Michael didn’t make up his bed, it will be interesting to see what happens with this.

Not Seen Michael Arrington In A Long Time

Regular viewers of Zennie62 YouTube and readers of my blogs including Zennie62.com, remember that the founder of the first startup tech blog was also a friend who was always willing to share advice on starting a tech startup. Mostly, what I learned from Michael could be summed up in one word: confidence. I also met a ton of people via his parties and events – like the August Capital Party:

And made some blog news history, too:

Stay tuned. #RealEstateNFT #NFT

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.