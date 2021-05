https://youtu.be/1s-nrhvh8DI

ONN – Taj Tashombe, Oakland A’s VP Of Gov Affairs Is NAACP 2021 Black Male Achievement Award Winner – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Taj Tashombe, Oakland A’s VP Of Gov Affairs Is NAACP 2021 Black Male Achievement Award Winner

From The Oakland Branch Of The NAACP:

Dear Mr. Tashombe: As the most historic civil rights organization in the nation, the NAACP has always made great effort to recognize and celebrate community leadership for the advancement of Black people in the areas of politics, education, social justice, and economic equality. The Oakland Branch also uplifts those that promote cultural pride in art, history, and business. We are proud to continue to honor the underacknowledged contributions of such leaders through dedications of civic engagement events, scholarships, grant and acknowledgement awards. Your dedication to government affairs, racial equality, workplace diversity and young adult mentoring within the City of Oakland is remarkable. We recognize your numerous contributions as an obvious commitment and true testament of community pride. You exemplify Black Male Achievement and for that we celebrate you with the “Keep It Lit” award. The torch must be passed through generations with encouragement and recognition. Please join us Monday, June 21st for the official dedication ceremony at the inaugural William B. Patterson – Charity Golf Tournament, Sequoyah Golf Course Congratulations Taj! No one is more deserving of the NAACP Award than you, at this time. You have consistently stood tall for Oakland.

