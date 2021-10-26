Sudan: UN Envoy Describes Military Coup in Khartoum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E14YMtNMa6Y
Sudan: UN Envoy Describes Military Coup in Khartoum
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
The United Nations’ special envoy for Sudan described the scene in Khartoum after thousands flooded the streets to protest a military coup that threatened the …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Bloomberg Quicktake uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Braves vs. Astros: What to know about World Series, biggest storylines October 26, 2021
- NTSB chair on why Tesla’s self-driving technology is ‘misleading’ October 26, 2021
- New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Full Game Highlight | NFL Week 7, 2021 October 26, 2021
- BREAKING: Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies October 26, 2021
- Ken Bastida: Retiring KPIX 5 anchor Ken Bastida recalls covering the 1991 Oakland Hills fire October 26, 2021
- Howard University Students Protest Housing Conditions October 26, 2021
- NFL Prop Bets Today – New Orleans Saints Player Prop. 10/25/21 NFL Picks and Predictions October 26, 2021
- Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. left to face Taliban October 26, 2021
- Marcus Spears does NOT have faith in the Packers against the Cardinals 👀 | #Shorts October 26, 2021
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends company after massive document dump October 26, 2021
- Shannon Lee on “Rust” shooting death “maddening”, thought about late brother Brandon Lee October 26, 2021
- Sudan coup: Military arrests prime minister, dissolves government hoping to transition to democra… October 26, 2021
- The Northeast is lashed with strong winds and heavy rain from the season’s first nor’easter October 26, 2021
- Biden approval ratings hit new low as Democrats’ spending fight drags on October 26, 2021
- Deadline approaches for L.A. school district student athletes to get fully vaccinated October 26, 2021
- Deshaun Watson is open to trade destinations besides the Dolphins | KJM October 26, 2021
- Shooter opens fire at Boise shopping mall, killing two before exchanging fire with police October 26, 2021
- Eli Lilly CEO reacts to Q3 earnings miss, provides pipeline update October 26, 2021
- ACES Meet 2021-2 | Joint Pakistani-Turkish drills in full swing October 26, 2021
- Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: October 25th | MSNBC October 26, 2021
- New Texas Law Targets Abortion Pills October 26, 2021
- General Hospital Tease | October 26th, 2021 October 26, 2021
- Bell: Tech companies are showing margin strength despite the cost headwinds October 26, 2021
- A top hospital CEO on COVID vaccines for children and employee mandates October 26, 2021
- Arete: Facebook’s results can be broken down into the good and the ugly categories October 26, 2021
- Today’s RBI: Happy birthday to what may be America’s first infrastructure project October 26, 2021
- Sudan: UN Envoy Describes Military Coup in Khartoum October 26, 2021
- VBET Armenian Premier League. Matchday 11. FC Sevan – FC Urartu October 26, 2021
- Actions taken against police and staff for sexual abuse have jump in the past three years October 26, 2021
- Queen resumes virtual duties after hospital stay October 26, 2021
- Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: October 25th | MSNBC October 26, 2021
- Colombian Drug Cartel Leader Captured October 26, 2021
- WSJ’s Zuckerman on how the world rapidly developed a Covid-19 vaccine October 26, 2021
- How billionaires could work around Democrats’ new tax plan October 26, 2021
- Facebook remains one of the best places to advertise: Truist’s Squali October 26, 2021
- 3M reports quarterly earnings, beats on top and bottom lines October 26, 2021
- Republican congressmen banned from Twitter after calling trans admiral a ‘man’ October 26, 2021
- Can Lego help save Singapore’s coral reefs? – BBC News October 26, 2021
- Warriors vs. Thunder 10/26/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 26, 2021
- COVID-19: Will it get better or worse over winter? October 26, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog