Sudan declares state of emergency following protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndKzswiLZS0
Sudan declares state of emergency following protests
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Thousands of protesters have descended on the Sudanese capital Khartoum after the military arrested government ministers and declared a state of emergency.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Sky News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- How Lululemon benefitted from ‘3 primary driving factors’ that accelerated during COVID October 25, 2021
- lululemon ceo 39 there 39 s definitely missed opportunity as a result of the supply chain 39 October 25, 2021
- Monday Night Football Picks Against The Spread for Saints vs Seahawks October 25, 2021
- Ex-Facebook whistleblower says social media giant is making online hate worse October 25, 2021
- MKM Partners’ Rohit Kulkarni thinks Facebook is a very good capital allocator October 25, 2021
- Biden Says His Build Back Better Agenda Won’t Raise Deficit October 25, 2021
- U.S. Labor Market Is a Complex Picture October 25, 2021
- Mattress Mack bet could win $36 million if Astros win World Series October 25, 2021
- 2017 sign-stealing scandal won’t affect Astros during World Series October 25, 2021
- Becky Lynch, Edge, Rollins y más llegan a Raw: WWE Ahora, Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Hayden Christensen Returns As Anakin Skywalker In Disney+ Series ‘Ahsoka’ | THR News October 25, 2021
- ‘About A Year Too Late,’ White House Seeks To Expand At-Home Covid Testing October 25, 2021
- Magic vs. Heat 10/25/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 25, 2021
- Snow blankets the Sierra on Monday October 25, 2021
- 4K UltraWide Electric Scooter Ride – Streets of San Francisco / Market & Tenderloin October 25, 2021
- Tamron Hall releases her 1st novel October 25, 2021
- Surgeon General: Health inequities have ‘just been exacerbated during this pandemic’ October 25, 2021
- DraftKings NFL Monday Night Football Week 7 Showdown Picks & Lineups | Seahawks vs. Saints Tonight October 25, 2021
- San Francisco 49ers Rumors: Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors + Kyle Shanahan & John Lynch HOT Seat? October 25, 2021
- Grieving Las Vegas: Philadelphia Eagles Find Rock Bottom In Loss To Las Vegas Raiders October 25, 2021
- Surgeon General: Big Tech CEOs aren’t ‘bad people’ October 25, 2021
- Singer-songwriter Jihae stars in 3rd season of ‘Succession’ October 25, 2021
- Best Celebrations of Week 7 💃🏾 October 25, 2021
- Hold my axe, Columbus! | Vikings discovered America – scientists October 25, 2021
- Donziger Worries His Fraud Will Be Exposed- Crude Film Outtake October 25, 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs Rumors, News, Patrick Mahomes, Steve Spagnuolo, Chris Jones, NFL Trades | LIVE October 25, 2021
- Stylish Crop Tops / Women’s Clothing Boutique Fashion Trends 💕 October 25, 2021
- Holiday outlook for toy shopping October 25, 2021
- Should vaccinated children still wear masks in school? October 25, 2021
- Surgeon General: Many workplaces don’t ‘necessarily support mental health and well-being’ October 25, 2021
- Today’s FREE NFL & NBA BETTING PICKS (Monday 10/25/21) October 25, 2021
- Skirts On Sale / Women’s Clothing Boutique Fashion Trends 💕 October 25, 2021
- Recognizing Down syndrome Awareness Month October 25, 2021
- “Oakland Street Rapper” Lil Theze LOSES LlFE Trying To R0B RETIRED Police Captain At Gas Station October 25, 2021
- Sudan declares state of emergency following protests October 25, 2021
- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy joins Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit 2021 October 25, 2021
- Surgeon General: We have the supplies to vaccinate ‘all 28 million children ages 5 to 11’ October 25, 2021
- Secretary Becerra Responds To NYC Vaccine Mandate Protests October 25, 2021
- Biden speaks on infrastructure and spending bills during New Jersey visit October 25, 2021
- Russ Koesterich says tapering is not a threat to markets October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog