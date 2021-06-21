Steven A Smith Calls Devin Booker The Next Kobe
ONN – Steven A Smith Calls Devin Booker The Next Kobe – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Zennie62 YouTube vlog auto-posted to OaklandNewsNow.com by Zennie62Media.com, the content development, influencer marketing, reputation management specialists.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Related Posts (YARPP)
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Steven A Smith Calls Devin Booker The next Next Kobe To Magic Johnson- By Eric Pangilinan
- Steven A Smith Calls Devin Booker The Next Kobe
- NBA Time For The 76ers To Trade Ben Simmons – By Eric Pangilinan
- Maria Ayerdi Kaplan: Salesforce Transit Center Should Have Her Statue In Front Of It, Marc Beinoff
- Dave Kaval Headed Back To Las Vegas, After The Howard Terminal City Of Oakland Alameda County Fiasco
- What Atlanta 1 Step From NBA Finals 1 Year After Donald Trump, Rayshard Brooks, The Pandemic, Means
- Atlanta Hawks Shock Philadelphia 76ers 103 – 96 – Off To 2021 Eastern Conference Finals
- Louis Riddick Says Raiders Issue Always Been Defense Not Derek Carr – By Eric Pangilinan
- Boxing Errol Spence Jr Belives He Is The big Dog- By Eric Pangilinan
- Gus Bradley Putting In New Defense System For The Raiders By – Eric Pangilinan
- Philippines Orders Biggest Doese Of Covid Vaccine
- Nba Western Conference Finals Devin Booker Shines By- Eric Pangilinan
- Deep Dish Pizza – Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Classic Style At Uptown Plaza, Phoenix, 100 E Camelback Rd
- Gus Bradley Putting In New Defense System For The Raiders By- Eric Pangilinan
- 2021 Juneteenth Shooting At Oakland Lake Merritt Shows Some Black Kids Don’t Value Black Life – Our Fault
- Juneteenth Lake Merritt Shooting: Oakland City Council’s Nikki Fortunado Bas, Carroll Fife Statement
- Kumasi Aaron Of ABC 7 At Juneteenth Jubilee Oakland, Produced By Oakland City Council’s Loren Taylor
- Juneteenth Walk Down Broadway In Oakland Brings Back Memories For Instagram Poster
- 1 dead, others injured after shots fired at Lake Merritt
- Brooklyn Loses NBA Playoffs Game 7 To Milwalkee 115 – 111 Kevin Durant Reverts To Warriors Time