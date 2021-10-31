Stephen Curry is on Fire, Knocking Down Back-To-Back 3s vs Thunder 🔥
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtlqo6PRJeY
Stephen Curry is on Fire, Knocking Down Back-To-Back 3s vs Thunder 🔥
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season SHOP OUR MERCH: https://hoh.world …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for House Of Highlights uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Game 3 VOL 4 | World Series – Game 4 | MLB 2021 October 30, 2021
- Jonathan Kuminga Sinks His First NBA Bucket! October 30, 2021
- Anthony Edwards ELEVATES For Lob On Timberwolves Break! October 30, 2021
- Jonathan Kuminga Makes His NBA Debut, Drills the Three For His First NBA Points October 30, 2021
- a game-winning…kickoff return? October 30, 2021
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 NBA Season October 30, 2021
- Sherrod Brown Slams China’s Actions Since Entering WTO October 30, 2021
- Ariel Roblin: We find healing in Día de los Muertos and Halloween celebrations October 30, 2021
- SPURS at BUCKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Stephen Curry 20 PTS 6 THREES Full Highlights vs Thunder 🔥 October 30, 2021
- DeMar DeRozan SICK 32 PTS Full Highlights vs Jazz 🔥 October 30, 2021
- Patriots vs. Chargers 10/31/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 30, 2021
- McConnell Reveals Who He Thinks Is ‘The One Truth-Telling Democrat Left In Washington’ October 30, 2021
- Jets Lose to Sharks in OT 2-1 in a SNOREFEST – Winnipeg Jets Game Recap/Reaction Game 8/82(NHL News) October 30, 2021
- Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 30, 2021
- San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 30, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Highlights – World Series Game 4 – 10/30/2021 October 30, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | MAN CITY 0-2 CRYSTAL PALACE | PREMIER LEAGUE October 30, 2021
- JAZZ at BULLS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets 10/31/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 30, 2021
- Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz 10/31/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 30, 2021
- Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers 10/31/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 30, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Game 3 VOL 5 | World Series – Game 4 | MLB 2021 October 30, 2021
- HEAT at GRIZZLIES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Panthers vs. Falcons 10/31/21 FREE NFL Picks and Predictions on NFL Betting Tips for Today October 30, 2021
- Miami vs. Pitt Football Highlights (2021) October 30, 2021
- Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys 10/31/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 8 Picks October 30, 2021
- Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 30, 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs Trade Rumors On Odell Beckham Jr. & Darius Slay + Josh Gordon Getting More Snaps? October 30, 2021
- ‘We’ve Had Enough Thoughts And Prayers’: Steve Cohen Calls For Gun Control Reform October 30, 2021
- Anthony Edwards Throws Down MONSTER ALLEY-OOP Dunk vs Nuggets 🔥 October 30, 2021
- Full State Honours For Actor Puneeth Rajkumar At Kanteerava Studios; Karnataka CM Bommai Present October 30, 2021
- Alec Baldwin speaks publicly about deadly “Rust” movie set shooting October 30, 2021
- Hundreds Protest Sudan Coup Outside San Francisco City Hall October 30, 2021
- the Ohio State marching band is kicking Michigan while they’re down October 30, 2021
- HAWKS at 76ERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Jim Costa Voices Support For Program To Help Veterans With PTSD October 30, 2021
- RAPTORS at PACERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Stephen Curry is on Fire, Knocking Down Back-To-Back 3s vs Thunder 🔥 October 30, 2021
- Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers – Full Game Highlights | October 30, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 30, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog