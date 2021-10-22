Staunch Moderates Release Second Single “Staunch”
Aspen, Colorado – The latest single to be released by the Staunch Moderates™ Intellectual Movement is
called “Staunch,” an important musical narrative of the movement’s philosophy represented by its bigger
than life mascot named “Staunch.” He’s an 8 foot tall Bigfoot character who embodies the movement’s home base
of Aspen’s Independence Pass along the Continental Divide.
As a DJ, Staunch is also the face of the movement’s musical endeavors, not only spinning its beats but also hosting
concerts and marches to spread the word. A music video providing a visual storytelling of “Staunch,” or “DJ
Staunch” and his importance to the movement is also being released in tandem with the single. The Album, The
First Realm is already being considered for a Grammy nomination.
“Staunch” is the second single to be released from the movement’s first music album “The First Realm.”
The single and the rest of the album were produced by Gregory T. Simmons, Ricardo Tolbert Meshach M.
Lewis and rap
endless list of the greatest musicians have recorded, including the likes of Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Sting,
Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and
Ice Cube to name a few.
The movement is promoting the single “Staunch” and the album’s other 13 songs as a collection of
theatrical storylines that as a whole can be likened to that of a current day Hamilton musical. The stories
in these songs cover what the Staunch Moderates movement is all about, the various big characters
associated with it – including a number of iconic American personalities both liberal and conservative –
and attempt to address today’s political differences. As such, the album should be enjoyed in its entirety for
the best experience.
The movement feels it is also important to reiterate that its staunch posture and open invitation is to celebrate love,
peace, and all that is good in humanity, as a strategy to combat the Divide.
“Staunch” is an integral piece of this open invitation.
Notable producers and musicians who have contributed to the album include Jeffery Skunk Baxter, lead
guitarist for the Doobie Brothers and founding member of Steely Dan and CJ Vanston, former keyboardist for Tears
for Fears, who also collaborated with many of the greats throughout his career (the Dali Lama, Joe Cocker, Ringo
Star, etc.) and legendary singer and actress Mamie Van Doren, one of the famed “Three M’s” of the 50’s and 60’s
(alongside Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe). Known as the “First Lady of Rock-n-Roll,” Ms. Van Doren was the
first female vocalist to sing rock-n-roll in a Hollywood movie and in the song “Journey” takes on Rap. Baxter and
Vanston are non-political and are performing for their love of music.
The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement was established by its founders Gregory T. Simmons and Bo
Persiko’s belief that a new ideology was needed to address the intellectual and political divide that has
taken hold of society leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election year. Their philosophy is rooted in the differences
principle of addressing each other with thoughtful moderation when confronting intellectual and political
differences rather than with self-centered extremism.
The “Staunch” single and accompanying music video are available on all major music streaming
platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Facebook Music, Pandora,
SoundCloud, and YouTube, along with an additional 54 outlets globally.
Additional Information about the Staunch Moderates Movement
Staunch Moderates gained momentum during the 2020 Election year and throughout the Covid-19
pandemic. It began by campaigning its cause at 16 different national primaries by hosting a total of 23
social media-driven forums on the vital issues society has been facing. The movement produced and
posted numerous video talk shows covering the major primaries, both the DNC and RNC conventions and
the presidential debates. During this time various polls were conducted to spark conversation around the
issues that matter, such as gun control, abortion, and the handling of the pandemic. Interviews were also
done with politically important and relevant celebrities such as former Olympian Maggie Connor, Lou
Ferrigno (advisor on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition), former Presidential Advance Press
Officer Edward Lozzi, former Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr. and
Professor Bo Persiko. The movement also produced a lively and unique Election Day Show and video
podcast hosting many of these guests and supporters to cap off this effort.
