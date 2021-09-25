https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGZj5t-hvVU



Staunch Moderates™ – Rapper Casanova Ace and DJ Staunch Launch New Album ‘The First Realm’ with Music Giants, Doobie Bros. Steely Dan’s Jeffrey Skunk Baxter, Tears for Fears, Mamie Van Doren Lou Ferrigno Barry Goldwater Jr.

About the effort ahead of the interview:

Aspen, CO – The first album released by the intellectual movement Staunch Moderates is called “The First Realm,” a collection of melodic spoken word tracks, a narrative of the history of the movement written and performed by Staunch Moderates co-founder Gregory T. Simmons and rapper Casanova Ace (a.k.a. Clemmie Garard). Since December of 2019 the Staunch Moderates Movement has been driven by concern about the extreme partisan, hateful positions and violence that has been taking place in the U.S. . To address this divide the movement’s staunch posture and invitation to celebrate love, peace, and all that is good in humanity, while also trying to get the whole world to consciously do the same. Through this music they are making it attractive to do just that. After the election, starting in December of 2020 Staunch Moderates began this new album project to help tell the story of the movement, the people behind it and express the movement’s common sense philosophy borrowed from our forefathers.

Notable producers and musicians who have contributed to the album include Jeffery Skunk Baxter, lead guitarist for the Doobie Brothers and founding member of Steely Dan and CJ Vanston, former keyboardist for Tears for Fears, who also collaborated with many of the greats throughout his career (Dali Lama, Ringo Star, Joe Cocker, etc.). The song “Journey” on the album, which is a lyrical retelling of the movement’s journey, features legendary singer and actress Mamie Van Doren, one of the famed “Three M’s” of the 50’s and 60’s (alongside Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe). Known as the “First Lady of Rock-n-Roll,” Ms. Van Doren was the first female vocalist to sing rock-n-roll in a Hollywood movie. Her presence on the album brings with it influence from all of the musical genres defining her illustrious past.

The album is also morally supported by the movement’s bigger than life mascot, DJ Staunch, an eight foot tall Bigfoot character who embodies the movement’s home base of Independence Pass, Continental Divide. DJ Staunch is the face of the movement’s musical endeavors, not only spinning its beats but also hosting concerts and marches to spread the word.

DJ Staunch, Casanova Ace and Simmons were in Las Vegas for the Raiders vs Ravens Monday Night Football Game and to celebrate the drop of the album along the Strip.

“The First Realm” was produced by Gregory T. Simmons, Ricardo Tolbert and Meshach M. Lewis at the legendary music studio Chicago Recording Company, where an almost endless list of the greatest musicians have recorded, including the likes of Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Sting, Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The album’s 14 distinctly different songs were inspired by four of the most influential musical genres of the 20th Century – Jazz, R&B, Hip Hop and Rock. The album as a whole can be compared to that of a current day Hamilton musical and the songs as a whole are quite theatrical in their storytelling. The stories cover what the Staunch Moderates movement is all about, the various big characters associated with it, a number of iconic American personalities both liberal and conservative, American culture through the country’s beloved game of baseball, the major challenges our society is dealing with today and the Staunch Moderates journey through it.

The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement was established by its founders Gregory T. Simmons and Bo Persiko’s belief that a new ideology was needed to address the intellectual and political divide that has taken hold of society leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election year. Their philosophy is rooted in the principle of addressing each other with thoughtful moderation when confronting intellectual and political differences, rather than with self-centered extremism.

“The First Realm” will be available starting Tuesday , September 14, 2021, on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Facebook Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, and YouTube, along with an additional 54 outlets globally.

