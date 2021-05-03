Statement By President Joe Biden On The 10th Anniversary Of The Osama Bin Laden Raid
Ten years ago, I joined President Obama and members of our national security team, crowded into the Situation Room to watch as our military delivered long-awaited justice to Osama bin Laden. It is a moment I will never forget—the intelligence professionals who had painstakingly tracked him down; the clarity and conviction of President Obama in making the call; the courage and skill of our team on the ground. It had been almost ten years since our nation was attacked on 9/11 and we went to war in Afghanistan, pursuing al Qaeda and its leaders. We followed bin Laden to the gates of hell—and we got him. We kept the promise to all those who lost loved ones on 9/11: that we would never forget those we had lost, and that the United States will never waver in our commitment to prevent another attack on our homeland and to keep the American people safe.
Now, as a result of those efforts, as we bring to an end America’s longest war and draw down the last of our troops from Afghanistan, al Qaeda is greatly degraded there. But the United States will remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around the world. We will continue to monitor and disrupt any threat to us that emerges from Afghanistan. And we will work to counter terrorist threats to our homeland and our interests in cooperation with allies and partners around the world.
I want to give my enduring thanks to the service members who executed the raid at great personal risk and the public servants across our government who made our mission a success ten years ago. We will continue to honor all the brave women and men, our military, our intelligence and counterterrorism professionals, and so many others, who continue their extraordinary work to keep the American people safe today. They give their best to our country, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude.
Post based on press release from Biden White House to Zennie62Media, Inc.
Related Posts (YARPP)
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Statement By President Joe Biden On The 10th Anniversary Of The Osama Bin Laden Raid
- Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong On United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
- Cat Brooks Talks Defund Oakland Police On United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell On CNN
- American Idols Race Problem Continues As 50 Percent Of Singer Eliminated Were Black
- Holy Eucharist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Oakland, California. Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
- Resurrection Oakland Church | May 2, 2021. 10am
- East Oakland in 60 seconds
- Vaccine Covid-19 Driving through maze at Coliseum Oakland CA
- SpaceX And NASA Crew-1 Mission Return
- 🔥🏆 Tyrese & Jamie Foxx CELEBRATE OSCAR WIN over Pixar SOUL Movie (BLACK KINGS)
- NFL Draft Experience Was A Hit For Fans In Cleveland
- Oakland City Council Committee To Vote On Police Reform Resolution But Who’s In Charge?
- SF’s Loss Was Oakland’s Gain in Bloomberg Pandemic Population Move Study, Which Brings Up Race
- Aaron Rogers And Shailene Woodley At 2021 Kentucky Derby – Rogers Wears A Bowler Hat
- Medina Sprit 15-1 Odds Wins 2021 Kentucky Derby As Favorite Known Agenda Loses
- 2021 NFL Draft Livestream 6th Round To Mr. Irrelevant And Recap
- Melanie Fitch Livestream On 2021 Mr. Irrelevant And Irrelevant Week In Cleveland For NFL Draft
- Garland LaFrance RB Southeastern Louisiana University #StumpTheTruck On 2021 NFL Draft NFL Network
- How Pitmaster Matt Horn Developed His Signature ‘West Coast-Style’ Barbecue in Oakland — Smoke Point
- Monte Seabrook WR Southeastern Louisiana University To #StumpTheTruck On 2021 NFL Draft NFL Network
Get involved!
Comments