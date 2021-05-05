https://youtu.be/TVQJDkNmESE

Star Wars Day Is City Of Oakland’s Birthday! Oakland Turns 169 Years Old! Happy Birthday Oakland!

While everyone seems to know that today is Star Wars Day, May 4th (May The Fourth Be With You!), many do now know that this day is also the City of Oakland’s birthday! Oakland was born as a City on May 4th May 4, 1852.

For some reason, and as long as I have been a resident of our city, Oakland has been allergic to celebrating its own birthday. And given the power of the obvious connection between Star Wars Day and Oakland’s Birthday, you’d think we’d have our own celebration by now, and invite George Lucas and Mark Hamill, and, well, you get the idea.

It seems like Oakland’s so busy fretting about its problems it can’t take time to celebrate itself. How are Oaklanders supposed to feel good about Oakland if the city government can’t show it feels good about Oakland?

We have a problem.

Go To The Alley Cat Bar At 3325 Grand Avenue And Sing The Oakland Song

Let’s celebrate Oakland. Go down to The Alley Cat Bar at 3325 Grand Avenue and belt out the Oakland Song. Here’s the lyrics, for ya:

Oakland (1965) (wm) Wayne Pope & The Good Time Washboard III (P) The Good Time Washboard III

Verse: I am sure that you’re aware of famous cities everywhere,

The ones they write about in song and verse.

There are songs about Chicago, London, Paris and St. Paul, Buffalo, Miami, and for God’s sake Beaver Falls. Beaver Falls!

But Tin Pan Alley did us wrong, they never wrote a song

About the greatest city of them all.

Now don’t go ’way; I hope you’ll stay

And hear this song I wrote today: Chorus: Oakland’s got the Tribune Tower

Oakland’s got Lake Merritt too; she’s got Jack London Square

The Alley Cat is there! The Kaiser Center sticks up everywhere

Where did all the people go when ’Frisco burned?

They all went to Oakland and they never returned.

Right outside the city limits scoots a freeway called the Nimitz.

Of all the pretty cities she’s the leader And don’t forget the tube to Alameda Well, she’s got pride (PRIDE!), hope (HOPE!)

Oh what a view: Oakland we’re for you

(DON’T MEAN MILPITAS!) Oakland we’re for you

