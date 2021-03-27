https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T09J6x1b-wo



ONN – St. Louis police officers on trial for beating Black undercover detective during protest – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

St. Louis police detective Luther Hall was brutally beaten while working undercover at a protest against police brutality in September 2017. Now three fellow officers are on trial for the assault, which they claim was a case of mistaken identify. One of the officers already pleaded guilty and admitted to lying on the stand. Lauren Trager, an investigative reporter with CBS affiliate KMOV-TV, joins CBSN AM’s Anne-Marie Green to discuss the case.

CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service.

