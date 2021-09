Spacious Sunny 2bd/2bath Flat with Balcony/Yard/Laundry near 4th St in Berkeley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geijJIKvSZI



Enjoy living in this beautiful 2nd floor apartment full of light featuring 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with clawfoot tubs and showers, an enormous living room and a lots of closet space! Relax on your own private balcony, garden in your private backyard, and enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and charming Victorian details make this a wonderfully inviting home!

Watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/dIiJBPN-gTE

Apply Online: Myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings

REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.

TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month

UTILITIES: Owner pays for water & garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet (average PG&E $200 a month)*

PARKING: Off street driveway parking spot available for $50 a month

LAUNDRY: In-unit combo washer and dryer

PETS: Dog allowed with additional $500 pet deposit (must be OK with other dogs)

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3000

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

The building is conveniently located on a neighborhood street in West Berkeley just 2 blocks from 4th Street shopping and dining and 2 blocks from University Ave. Just a quick drive or bike ride to Downtown Berkeley, Berkeley Bowl West, Rare Barrel Taproom and cafes. Walk to James Kennedy Park just one block away. 1 mile to North Berkeley BART! Easy commute to SF, downtown Oakland or North Bay via 80/580 freeway. Walkscore 95 “Walker’s Paradise” & Bikescore 99 “Biker’s Paradise!”

THE APARTMENT:

2nd Floor (walk-up) 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in 2 unit building

High ceilings, Large windows and hardwood floors throughout

Please note- neutral area rugs will be installed in all rooms prior to move in, to cut down on noise between floors

Spacious living room with lots of closets and beautiful original windows

Cute kitchen with passthrough to living room featuring a gas stove, stainless full fridge, & stainless dishwasher

2 bedrooms with room for a queen beds

2 large full-sized bathrooms with claw foot tubs and showers

In-unit washer and dryer

Cable-ready (tenant must choose provider and set up in your name)

Private balcony and gated side yard are perfect for gardening or relaxing

Professionally managed by Myerhoff and Associates with attentive maintenance staff — pay rent online!

*There is a vacant attic apartment above, occasionally used by the owner on the same PG&E meter- any overage in PG&E costs due to owner visits would be credited back to the tenants

Posted by Laura Shy at Myerhoff and Associates (01946412)

