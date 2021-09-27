https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2mYpmQ8iPw



Oakland News Now – South Carolina Earthquake Today | Magnitude 3.1 earthquake Near Summerville, North Charleston – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred around noon on Monday, September 27th, 2021, at 12:49 pm local time near Summerville, South Carolina

, USA, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 6 km. A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.1 earthquake.

In Summerville, located 4 miles from the epicenter, the quake should have been felt as weak shaking. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include North Charleston 18 miles away.

