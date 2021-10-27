SNL KOREA – Bạn Gái 3 Phút – Park Cho-rong (Apink)|Vietsub|
SNL KOREA – Bạn Gái 3 Phút – Park Cho-rong (Apink)|Vietsub|
Saturday Night Live Korea hoặc SNL Korea), mà ở Việt Nam quen gọi thông tục là Hài Hàn Quốc hay Hài Hàn Xẻng, là một chương trình hài kịch phát sóng trên …
via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdSRhhPv28
