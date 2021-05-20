Small Business Administration SBA Hawaii District – Restaurant Revitalization Fund Webinar

SBA Hawaii District Office – Restaurant Revitalization Fund-Last Chance Webinar #2

The Hadwaii Pacific Islands District Office along with resource partners presents:

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Webinar

Last chance before portal closes!!

Designed to ensure the smallest of small eating establishments get the relief needed, set-asides continue a commitment to an equitable distribution of funds to hard-hit communities. Because SBA still has potential set-aside funding available for eligible establishments with 2019 annual revenue of not more than $50,000, it will keep the application portal open until Monday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET. While all qualified restaurants may submit applications, more than $220 million of a $500 million set-aside remains in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). Eligible establishments that meet this revenue standard are encouraged to apply through SBA-recognized point-of-sale vendors or directly via the SBA online application portal.

Please join us for a hands-on workshop to assist you in preparing your application for the RRF grant. Please bring the following items with you:

❖ Laptop–if you do not have a laptop, we will assist with paper

application which client will have to use to input in the portal later.

❖ 2019 and 2020 tax returns

❖ Point of sale report(s) if you use this system.

❖ External or internally prepared financials (i.e., income statement

or profit and loss statements)

❖ If you are a bakery, supply documents evidencing that onsite

sales to the public comprise that 33% of gross receipts for 2019

❖ 3 most recent bank statements

❖ If you received a PPP loan, the loan number

Friday, May 21st 10:00am-2:00 pm

at Kitchen Incubator facility

723-C Umi Street in Kalihi

To reserve your seat, email Ave Aasa at ave@pacificgatewaycenter.org or call 808-851-7000.

We are all committed to assist small businesses in our community!

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/hi

SBA’s participation is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please call the SBA at 541-2990 to make arrangements.

Post based on press release from the Small Business Administration to Zennie62Media, Inc.

