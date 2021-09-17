https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-a8YeIVpzA



Shiba Inu: Dogecoin Killer?? Meme or Something More? 🐶

Dogecoin Explained 👉 https://youtu.be/kLs1YIXOl4c

Cryptocurrency Tokenomics 👉 https://youtu.be/ftCaqG7wckg

Coinbase Listing Criteria 👉 https://youtu.be/GnI8-uxZPEg

Technical Analysis Tutorial 👉 https://youtu.be/lW3eWIj3Q04

– TIMESTAMPS –

0:00 Intro

1:48 What is Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency?

3:53 Shibaswap Explained

5:39 Shiba Inu BONE Cryptocurrency Tokenomics

7:38 What Shiba Inu LEASH Cryptocurrency Tokenomics

8:44 Shiba Inu SHIB Cryptocurrency Tokenomics

11:06 SHIB Cryptocurrency Price Analysis

13:37 Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Roadmap

16:13 Who Is Ryoshi?

18:08 Conclusion

► Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Website: https://ift.tt/2Qzhffo

► Shibu Inu Creation Post By Ryoshi: https://ift.tt/3fqV0ky

► Shibaswap Certik Audit Progress: https://ift.tt/2Uhha1Y

► SHIB Coinbase Listing And Delay: https://ift.tt/3iDWQC6

► Shiba Inu Roadmap: https://ift.tt/3wDZJGP

► Ryoshi And Vitalik: https://mobile.twitter.com/ShibaMY11/status/1385161306047598592

🐕What Is Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency?🐕

Shiba Inu was created in August 2020 by a pseudonymous developer named Ryoshi. Although Shiba Inu is branded as the QUOTE ‘Dogecoin Killer’, Ryoshi explained in his first Medium post that the project is essentially an experiment in community governance and decentralization.

💱Shibaswap Explained💱

Shibaswap is the cornerstone protocol of Shiba Inu’s upcoming ecosystem. Like some other DEXes, Shibaswap’s launch will begin with a two-week liquidity event which will incentivize liquidity providers to move their LP tokens from Uniswap and Sushiswap to Shibaswap

🦴Shiba Inu BONE Cryptocurrency Tokenomics🦴

BONE is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. It is part of Shiba Inu’s upcoming ecosystem. BONE is not yet in circulation – the BONE you’ll find on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko is related to a different dog project. It has a maximum supply of 250 million and is used for governance. It is earned by stakers and LPs

⛓Shiba Inu LEASH Cryptocurrency Tokenomics⛓

LEASH is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. It is also part of Shiba Inu’s upcoming ecosystem

LEASH is in circulation as of April and it was initially designed to QUOTE ‘tame DOGE’ by rebasing to 1000x the price of DOGE at 6:30 UTC every day. LEASH is no longer a rebase token. It has a maximum supply of ~107k

🐶Shiba Inu SHIB Cryptocurrency Tokenomics🐶

SHIB is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. It is the flagship token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. SHIB had an initial supply of 1 quadrillion. 50% of this supply was sent to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin’s cold wallet address by Shiba Inu’s founder. He burned 80% of his holdings and donated the rest

📊Shiba Inu SHIB Cryptocurrency Price Analysis📊

SHIB will never reach a cent, much less a dollar, and that’s because its supply is so massive. This is something that the average crypto investor doesn’t seem to understand

Reaching a dollar would give SHIB a market cap of nearly 400 billion dollars, which would make it larger than Ethereum. I hate to burst your bubble, but that’s not going to happen

📅Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Roadmap📅

To my understanding, Shibaswap will be released once Certik completes their audit of the code which should take place any day now.

The Shiba Inu community hopes to create a layer 2 blockchain for Ethereum, a stablecoin pegged to 1 cent, a DeFi ecosystem, and host annual Shibacon conferences

🕵️‍♂‍Who Is Ryoshi?🕵️‍♂‍

Ryoshi’s first medium post finishes with a rare photo of Vitalik Buterin in Japan, presumably during Devcon in 2019. The man in the brown jacket is apparently Ryoshi himself

Regardless of who Ryoshi is, it’s clear that he has close connections to some very important people in crypto, and this means that he’s not just some anonymous developer who came out of nowhere

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.

