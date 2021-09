Sheng Thao Oakland CM Wants Two New Police Academies

Today, Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO called on the City Council to immediately approve and fund two new police academies. Pro Tem SHENG THAO is bringing forward a plan to use cost-savings from OPD to immediately fund an additional police academy this fiscal year, ’21-’22, AND is also urging her City Council colleagues to fund an additional police academy for fiscal year ’22-’23.

“Public safety is my number one priority. As a representative on the Oakland City Council, I do not take lightly the rise in crimes throughout the city, including violent crimes and property crimes. We cannot afford to wait. Our children should be able to play outside, walk to school, or ride their bike without their parents having to worry for their safety. Our seniors should not have to feel unsafe just to walk to the store and as Oakland residents, we should be able to feel safe in our own homes”, said Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO.

“There have been changes made in Oakland’s police department by the Chief that I believe will increase not only the graduation success rates among academies, but will improve Oakland’s recruitment efforts in order to close the gender gap in OPD. That is why I am calling upon my City Council colleagues to support my legislation to immediately move forward with a 5thPolice Academy that will include a higher number of local hires, a higher number of women recruits, and an option for childcare for recruits that are in need.”



As the city continues to have trouble with police officer retention, Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO states that finding more local candidates or candidates with ties to Oakland is key to finding and keeping officers who are invested in Oakland. Pro Tem SHENG THAO has submitted her request to be heard at the next scheduled City Council meeting on September 21st. See attached for scheduling request.

