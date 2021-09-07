Sheng Thao Oakland CM Wants Two New Police Academies

Today, Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO called on the City Council to immediately approve and fund two new police academies. Pro Tem SHENG THAO is bringing forward a plan to use cost-savings from OPD to immediately fund an additional police academy this fiscal year, ’21-’22, AND is also urging her City Council colleagues to fund an additional police academy for fiscal year ’22-’23.

“Public safety is my number one priority. As a representative on the Oakland City Council, I do not take lightly the rise in crimes throughout the city, including violent crimes and property crimes. We cannot afford to wait. Our children should be able to play outside, walk to school, or ride their bike without their parents having to worry for their safety. Our seniors should not have to feel unsafe just to walk to the store and as Oakland residents, we should be able to feel safe in our own homes”, said Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO.

“There have been changes made in Oakland’s police department by the Chief that I believe will increase not only the graduation success rates among academies, but will improve Oakland’s recruitment efforts in order to close the gender gap in OPD. That is why I am calling upon my City Council colleagues to support my legislation to immediately move forward with a 5thPolice Academy that will include a higher number of local hires, a higher number of women recruits, and an option for childcare for recruits that are in need.”



As the city continues to have trouble with police officer retention, Council President Pro Tem SHENG THAO states that finding more local candidates or candidates with ties to Oakland is key to finding and keeping officers who are invested in Oakland. Pro Tem SHENG THAO has submitted her request to be heard at the next scheduled City Council meeting on September 21st. See attached for scheduling request.

CM THAO_Scheduling Request_Police Academy by Zennie Abraham on Scribd

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (167) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)