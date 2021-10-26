Shawn Michaels, Boogeyman, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss join the show: WWE’s The Bump, Oct. 27, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0b23ijzVpqQ
Shawn Michaels, Boogeyman, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss join the show: WWE’s The Bump, Oct. 27, 2021
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joins the show fresh off of NXT Halloween Havoc. The Boogeyman returns to the studio to provide a few spooks, Happy …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for WWE uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Facebook slips following earnings beat, analyst says, ‘It wasn’t great but it could have been worse’ October 26, 2021
- Anyone speak cat? | A murder suspect ejected from court for meowing October 26, 2021
- World Series Game 1 HYPE VID! (Braves, Astros show down in 2021 Fall Classic) October 26, 2021
- Moderna will be the first trillion dollar health-care company, says Stephen Weiss October 26, 2021
- Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo: Right now, credit quality at banks far better than expected October 26, 2021
- Shawn Michaels, Boogeyman, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss join the show: WWE’s The Bump, Oct. 27, 2021 October 26, 2021
- Pitts, Koo and clutch Falcons, playoff forecast, Deshaun Watson debate | Falcons Audible Podcast October 26, 2021
- Best Start in Franchise History, Next Man Up Mentality | Bruce Arians Show October 26, 2021
- Restraining order granted against Richmond police chief October 26, 2021
- Hasbro doesn’t intend to increase prices this year, CFO says October 26, 2021
- China’s ‘gradual’ approach to reducing carbon emissions October 26, 2021
- Top 10 Raw moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 25, 2021 October 26, 2021
- College Football Best Plays of Week 8 | 2021-22 ᴴᴰ October 26, 2021
- Nuggets vs. Jazz 10/26/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 26, 2021
- Honeywell is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day October 26, 2021
- LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds press briefing October 26, 2021
- Japan’s Princess Mako finally marries commoner boyfriend – BBC News October 26, 2021
- Retired Cop Shoots and ELIMINATES Lil Theze During a Robbery Attempt by Lil Theze & His Goons. October 26, 2021
- Donnell Rawlings on Why Chappelle is Greatest Living Comedian (Flashback) October 26, 2021
- FIRST TAKE | Stephen A. “Derek Carr is a top-5 NFL QB” in Las Vegas Raiders def. Philadelphia Eagles October 26, 2021
- Chicago Bears News, Rumors, NFL Trades, Justin Fields, Larry Borom, Matt Nagy, Allen Robinson | LIVE October 26, 2021
- Northeast Under State Of Emergency As Torrential Rain, Flooding Plague Area October 26, 2021
- The TMZ Celebrity Tour Meets the Fake De Niro | TMZ TV October 26, 2021
- Denzel Perryman Mic’d Up vs. Eagles: ‘You Gotta Love This S–t!’ | Week 7 | Raiders | NFL October 26, 2021
- Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit – BBC News October 26, 2021
- Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series October 26, 2021
- Gorilla Rx CEO on black-owned cannabis companies: ‘We must rely on ourselves’ October 26, 2021
- These dads formed a group to help lessen violence at their children’s school October 26, 2021
- Amazon Labor Union Pres. on ‘milestone’ in unionization efforts October 26, 2021
- Sams’s Club CEO: Our members ‘started shopping quite aggressively’ for the holiday season October 26, 2021
- Sam’s Club CEO Kathryn McLay joins Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit 2021 October 26, 2021
- Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry October 26, 2021
- Senate subcommittee grills social media platforms over algorithms and mental health impact October 26, 2021
- Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high October 26, 2021
- World Series Preview With JP Arencibia, OK’s Glenn Guilbeau Talks SEC & John McClain Hits NFL News October 26, 2021
- Colombian Officials Capture Drug Lord Otoniel In Jungle Raid October 26, 2021
- Elegant Sexy Jumpsuit / Women’s Online Boutique Fashion Trends 💕 October 26, 2021
- Sam’s Club’s partners with parent Walmart on supply chain initiatives October 26, 2021
- World Series being painted on field at Truist Park | FOX 5 News October 26, 2021
- Omar Gooding on the NFL Pressuring ESPN to Cancel “Playmakers” (Part 14) October 26, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog