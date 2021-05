https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcpzBw1BONc



ONN – Sharing The Beauty Of Lake Merritt, Oakland, California – Mothers Day 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

At times, enjoying the first amendment for the sake of the first amendment is required. Rights we don’t use, we lose. And only exercising them for potentially negative circumstances hurts the ‘movement’ for us all. I encourage you to share the beauty of your public spaces also.

Be safe. Always film police.

If you would like to contribute to my work, please make a donation to your local women’s shelter. An officers spouse near you may need it one day.

Happy Mothers Day.

-Agent M.

