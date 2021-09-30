https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtEP4CIPJyk



Oakland News Now – Shakira is attacked by two wild boar who ‘snatched’ her handbag and destroyed it in a Barcelona park – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

#Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=voice+of+buloba

Pop star #Shakira is attacked by two wild boar who ‘snatched’ her handbag and destroyed it in a #Barcelonapark

Pop star Shakira was attacked by two wild boars who tried to snatch her handbag

She was walking in a Barcelona park with her son Milan when they were attacked

The mother-of-two revealed the terrifying incident in video posted to Instagram

Pop star Shakira has been attacked by two wild boar who ‘snatched’ her handbag and destroyed it in a Barcelona park.

The Colombian-Lebanese singer was walking in the park with her eight-year-old son Milan when they were attacked.

In footage posted on Instagram, that does not show Shakira’s face, the singer showed off a bag she claimed was destroyed by the animals.

The 44-year-old mum-of-two showed off her handbag as she said of the bizarre incident: ‘Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.

‘They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.’

In footage posted on Instagram, that does not show Shakira’s face, the singer showed off a bag she claimed was destroyed by the animals

She then added as her son walked off in the background: ‘Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.’

The singer, whose partner is Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, did not detail when the incident took place or which park it occurred in.

Neither #Shakira, full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, or her son appeared to have been injured.

Wild boars increasingly come into towns and cities to forage for food.

Barcelona resident Xavier Bosch told last month how he was bitten by a wild boar near the city’s Tibidado Amusement Park after going with his family to watch meteor showers and shooting stars.

He ended up reporting the attack to Barcelona City Hall. Pictures of wild boars emerging from parks in the Italian capital Rome and combing traffic-clogged streets in the city centre in search of food have been going viral over the past few weeks on social media.

The animals have also been spotted several times in the centre of Costa del Sol resorts like Fuengirola.

Adult males can inflict serious injuries with their canines in case of an attack.

Due to their solid body build wild boars are considered to be particularly dangerous when involved in car accidents

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (1100) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)