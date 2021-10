https://youtu.be/2NOaQhOwnPU

Saints Lose Game vs Giants By Not Using Jameis Winston More, Overusing Taysom Hill – Racism Bad Drug. There is no other way to explain what should have been a big victory for the New Orleans Saints. The two plays most pivotal involved Taysom Hill: interception and downed for a loss on 3rd and 2. Both times Hill was brought in when Winston, who threw no interceptions, had the hot hand. Why? It seemed like the Saints were bending over backwards to make Taysom Hill look good when Jameis Winston is the star QB.

Taysom Hill's interception was thrown with 6:17 left in the third quarter. After that, Jameis Winston only threw one pass until three possessions later with 6:11 left in the fourth. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 3, 2021

Sean Payton needs to decide if he’s going to let Jameis take control of the offense or not. You can’t put Taysom in there to throw, especially when Jameis finally got into a really good rhythm. We can’t win consistently if Jameis doesn’t get the chance to throw consistently. — Matt (@MattBerlien) October 3, 2021

Jameis Winston – throws bomb TD to put the Saints up big, but it’s called back Sean Peyton subs in Taysom Hill Taysom Hill – tries to throw bomb TD but it’s underthrown by a good 25 feet and picked off — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) October 3, 2021

As I say in this livestream, Jameis Winston did not lose this game, Sean Payton and Taysom Hill lost the game. First, if Winston had thrown one interception, the loss would have been pinned on him, so you have to blame Taysom Hill for throwing a deep pass that Winston is much better at doing, and then having it intercepted because of Hill’s habit of under-throwing deep balls.

Also, Hill missed a key 3rd and 2 by running the same guard-lead off-tackle play, only to have the Giants stuff it for a loss. Coach Peyton brought him in for Winston, where Jameis could have been given a run-pass option to use to pick up the 1st down. But, no.

