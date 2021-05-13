Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson Settlement Not Happening Talk Is Ironic
ONN – Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson Settlement Not Happening Talk Is Ironic – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson Settlement Not Happening Talk Is Ironic
Rusty Hardin issued this statement:
In a recent interview, Mr. Buzbee stated that “a settlement is not happening.” We certainly agree that there are currently no settlement negotiations being conducted. While we have never approached Mr. Buzbee about a settlement, he has approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement. We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times. We want none of the participants—the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson—muzzled by a settlement agreement. Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same.
I am a little bemused by Mr. Buzbee pronouncing piously that his clients are not going to settle and that they want their cases to play out in court. The fact that this whole thing started with his attempt to extort money and avoid court shows that irony is not dead. I guess it has just been raised to a new level.
Stay tuned.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson Settlement Not Happening Talk Is Ironic
- Mads Mikkelsen And Anders Jensen Blockbuster Interview With Zennie62Media’s Jessica Dwyer
- East Oakland Stadium Alliance Seeks To Drown A’s Fans In Water At Coliseum
- Mads Mikkelsen Oscars: Mads Mikkelsen, Anders Jensen, Riders Of Justice Interview: Jessica Dwyer
- Oakland Schools: OUSD 2021 Classified School Employees Of The Year
- Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Statement On Restart of Colonial Pipeline And Continued Federal Government Efforts To Mitigate Impacts
- The Oakland A’s Never “Rooted In Oakland” – Las Vegas Mayor Says Relocation Talk 2 Years Old
- Oakland Athletics In Relocation Talks for 2 Years According To LV Review Journal – by Richard Haick
- City Of Oakland Eviction Moratorium Not Impacted By Federal Ruling
- RaceTrac Fayetteville Ga Gas Pumps Out Of Gas Except Diesel Due To Cyberattack
- 2021 NFL Schedule Revealed On NFL Network’s Schedule Release 21 Show
- NFL Gives Nine Social Justice Programs $2.5 Million
- SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With Bike Oakland: Bancroft And International
- Rockets Kill 2 Israelis, Airstrikes Kill 28 In Gaza | MSNBC
- Crocker Highlands Mid-Century, Oakland, CA, 94610
- Violent Israeli-Palestinian Unrest Kills At Least 33 | The 11th Hour
- MLB tells Oakland A’s to start exploring other cities
- Team Coverage: Major League Baseball Greenlights Oakland A��s To Consider Relocating
- Talk’s Las Vegas Athletics For Oakland A’s Relocation But Portland Has 50K Signatures For MLB Ballpark
- Rep Liz Chaney Speech On House Floor On Eve Of Vote To Oust Her From House GOP Leadership