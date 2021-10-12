https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMeOoybxamk



Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting September 23, 2021

President Dudley Thompson called the 5,357th Civic Thursday meeting to order at 12:30 pm and welcomed those in the California Ballroom, as well as those attending online.

Kim Cohn shared a thought for the day from Ray Charles: “What is a soul? It’s like electricity – we don’t really know what it is, but it’s a force that can light a room.”

Past President Robert Kidd introduced our speaker, Professor Benjamin Madley. Professor Madley is a historian and expert on Native America, the United States, and genocide. His extensive research is recorded in his book, An American Genocide. He reported that between 1846 and 1873, the Native American population in California declined from 150,000 to 30,000. The California Gold Rush stirred vigilante violence. The Federal Government negotiated treaties in the mid-1800s and 119 tribes were recognized. But state and federal governments spent at least $1.7 million on the broad societal, political, and judicial campaigns that supported genocide. Today there are 109 tribes in California.

President Dudley announced the passing this week of Past President Lloyd MacDonald and asked for a moment of silence in his memory. Lloyd joined the Club in 1960 and was President in 1980-81. While he was a staunch supporter of raising funds to support Oakland Rotary Endowment and community projects, he also saw the need to encourage “hands-on” involvement by members.

Derreck Johnson introduced a new Rotarian, Kristen Cook. Kristen works for AB&I Foundry. He revealed two fun facts: she loves shoes, and she is an incredible single mother of one son.

Isaac Kos-Read introduced a new Rotarian, Ed Brail. Ed is the manager of Chapel of the Chimes Oakland. He previously worked in Glendale, CA. Welcome, Kristen and Ed!

HOPE Committee

Teresa Weyand, HOPE (Help Oakland Pupils Excel) Committee Chair, gave an update on activities and needs. Teresa revealed that because of Rotary she believes she has become a better person. HOPE is currently mentoring seven students throughout their high school years. The Committee needs additional mentors for students. Contact Teresa at tweyand@wynlaw.com for more information.

Laney College Food Pantry

Karen Friedman announced the great news that the Food Pantry operated at Laney College is back in business starting October 5th after being shut down by the pandemic. All food is now pre-bagged, each with 13 or so items. Volunteers are needed to put together 200-250 bags of food.

She needs 8 – 10 volunteers. Contact Karen at ktfriedman@gmail.com if you can help in this very vital activity.

Rotary District 5170 Avenues of Service

Past District Governor Ed Jellen invited members to attend the annual District 5170 Avenues of Service conference. This year it will take place in two sessions. On September 30th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm the breakout sessions will be via Zoom. On Saturday, October 2nd, the sessions will be in person as well as live streaming from 10:30 am – 2:15 pm at Alameda County Fair Amphitheatre, Pleasanton. There is no cost for the Sept. 30th session. The cost for the in-person October 2nd session is $50. Our club will reimburse members for the registration cost. Register in advance on the Rotary District 5170 website home page.

Business Development Committee

Jesse Schmidt, Business Development Committee Chair, presented an update on the committee. He invited Rotarian leaders of nonprofit organizations, businesses, and others with a business interest to join the committee. The committee is hosting a Summer Sunset Mixer in honor of National Small Business Week on September 30th, 5:30-7:30 pm at the home of Keith Uriarte. Jason Wizelman is sponsoring the event.

Cocktails with the President

Ruth Stroup announced the next cocktail with the President will celebrate Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 7th. Join fellow Rotarians, President Dudley, and guests at Hofkuche, 478 25th St. at 5:30 pm. Rotarians are encouraged to invite potential members to join the fun.

Wine Bottle Raffle Winner

The winner of the final bottle of wine donated by Karen Friedman turned out to be Mike Bruck. Pres. Dudley pulled the winning raffle ticket off the floor by the podium after tossing all of them in the air – with due flair!

Robert Kidd announced that on Wednesday, September 29 at noon the First Five Clubs (Chicago, San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle, and Los Angeles) will meet via zoom. The topic is Membership. Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta will be a featured speaker. This replaces our usual Thursday time. Advance registration is required. Sign up on the Club website, Upcoming Speakers page. The special Zoom link will be sent after you register.

