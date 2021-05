https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1gvlil3EXk



ONN – Rose Haze | Oakland Band | Live Performance at Balanced Breakfast’s Showcase | SxSW 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Rose Haze from Oakland, CA

ROSE HAZE is a progressive indie-soul-psych-rock symphonic band. “Rose” is a rolling stone with a vast songwriting style. Her music catalog tells stories of the lone traveler experiencing blissful highs and devastating lows while on the road to nowhere, somewhere, and anywhere set to mood-oriented sonic canvases.

Balanced Breakfast’s Virtual Music Showcase 2021 (AKA #BBVMS2021) was hosted on ZOOM and streamed to our social platforms. Each selected artist created a 10 min live performance video and submitted it to BB for streaming. BB added each of these videos to our virtual watch party. We encourage you to follow the artists you like and tip them directly through their band’s Paypal, or Venmo.

ABOUT BALANCED BREAKFAST

BB is a multi-city meetup of musicians, industry professionals, and enthusiasts that was founded in San Francisco in 2013. In addition to our music industry meetups, we also connect people through concerts, festivals, summits, and offer a variety of digital marketing services. For more information please visit: http://blncdbrkfst.com

SPONSORS:

Music City SF located in San Francisco is a unique network of musician services designed to foster creativity and create support within the community while paying homage to the Bay Area’s rich musical history. This is a on-of-a-kind mixed-use space that offers music rehearsal studios, affordable hotel and hostel stays, as well as gear rental. http://musiccitysf.org

