https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG7JrI9JKEk



Oakland News Now –

Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile Will Be Way Different Than Before

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

The New Batmobile Is Going To Be Epic

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Screenrant

Welcome back, ScreeRanters! Recently, photos of the concept design for the new Batmobile have been leaked. Giving us an in-depth look at the original plan for the famous car for Warner Brothers’ Batman scheduled to come out in 2021. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. A few months ago, the director of the film, Matt Reeves, released some photos taken on set. These images gave us a glimpse at Batinson and they also showed off the new Batmobile on the streets of Gotham City. With that, we’ve learnt a lot about the direction the DCEU are taking their Bat films. We’re going to go over everything we know about the new vehicle. We’re also going to compare it to previous iterations of the beloved vehicle.

Now for the spoiler paragraph. If you don’t want to know anything else, we suggest you watch the video instead. Firstly, we’ll look into the leaked concept art. We’ll discuss its origins and how it relates to Jason Todd, the future Robin and Red Hood. We’ll examine the onset images and compare the two and see what’s changed. Using this, we’ll see how suitable the Batmobile is in this new outlook for the Dark Knight’s story. As well as compare the more military-esque Batmobiles that Christian Bale and Ben Affleck used. Especially the Justice League version. Finally, we’ll go over the history of the Batmobile. From its humble beginnings in a 1939 DC comic, to its live-action appearances through the decades. With how the Batmobile has evolved over this time and become an iconic trump card in Batman’s utility belt.

Our Social Media:

Tweets by screenrant

https://ift.tt/VdZG2k

https://ift.tt/35r3mDL

Our Website:

http://screenrant.com/

Written by: Jordy McKen

Narrated by: Ariel

Edited by: E. L. Rompepelotas

For copyright matters please contact us at: legal@valnetinc.com

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog