Robert Bob Hamilton Oakland, Commercial Real Estate And Friend To Many, Died October 9th

Robert Bob Hamilton Oakland, Commercial Real Estate And Friend To Many, Died October 9th

I learned of Bob’s passing via a mutual friend Steve Lowe. I happened to see this entry from his Daughter-In-Law’s blog. Here’s part of it, with a link to the rest:

For twenty years, I have regularly told people, “I have the best father-in-law in the world.”

I can’t anymore. Bob’s giant heart finally gave out on October 9th while he was packing for a happily-anticipated trip with my husband and several other family members. Barely mobile, it was understood by him and by all that this was to be his last trip. In true character, the first things he had packed were his tuxedo and a roll of two-dollar bills to hand out to anybody he met. He had envelopes of money prepared for his niece to take home to her family and extended family in Texas. I’m sad for him that he didn’t get to take that trip. But I know he looked forward to it for weeks.

Bob with mother Lucille Hamilton

Bob Hamilton was born to an unwed mother and unnamed father in Gary, Indiana, in 1934. But this does not become part of his story until later. He didn’t even seek out his birth-mother until he was in his seventies, not wanting to hurt his “true” mother’s feelings. He was born prematurely, weighing only four pounds and six ounces, at a time when preemies didn’t always survive. But Bob was a survivor, born to live life to the fullest.

He was adopted by Lucille Hamilton and her husband Cecil. Bob’s mom always told him she “picked him off the cherry tree!” Lucille wanted babies more than anything, but due to her own family circumstances, she ended up on the streets at the age of fifteen. She found her way, but while in the hospital for some other kind of procedure, a surgeon performed a hysterectomy on her and didn’t tell her. He judged her as a “wayward young woman.” Such were the God-like prerogatives of doctors in the 1920s, especially over women. It makes me so angry to think about it. Lucille was devastated.

But she was determined to be a mother anyway. Bob was her pride and joy, growing into a healthy, round baby. But life was not easy. Cecil was often drunk, and the family was very poor. Neither of Bob’s parents had a lot of education. Lucille’s ended in eighth grade. She was street smart though.

Bob and his sister Sharon

Bob and his sister Sharon

The Hamiltons found new employment opportunities when they moved to Long Beach, California. There, Lucille adopted a second baby, Sharon, ten years younger than Bob. The Hamiltons lived in a trailer home, and sometimes Bob and Lucille had to go to the local bar to bring Cecil home.

Bob with his bicycle in front of his home in Long Beach

Bob with his bicycle in front of his home in Long Beach

But despite that, Bob felt loved. He loved his family. He had wonderful friends. He had a bicycle. At one point, the family had a dog. And it wasn’t a bad childhood, having nothing to compare it to.

In his early teens, Bob heard you could make money as a caddy at the local golf course. With his outgoing personality and enthusiasm, he became a very popular caddy. And he learned to play a decent game of golf as well. He gave most of his earnings to his mother, since his father’s contribution to the household budget was unpredictable. His mother did laundry and went into nursing to make ends meet.

