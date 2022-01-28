Rob Lowe Is Having A Super Bowl Party In The Metaverse

Saturday, February 12th 4-6pm Los Angeles, CA – THE GIVING BACK FUND (GBF), celebrating 25 years of philanthropic empowerment, including 11 years of hosting its exclusive Super Bowl event BIG GAME BIG GIVE, which raises millions of critical dollars for worthy charities worldwide, is teaming up with Meta to launch GBF’s first ever philanthropic event in Horizon Worlds.

Facing another challenging year of Covid cancellations, GBF CEO Marc Pollick announced today that this year’s GBF Super Bowl event, BIG GAME BIG GIVE, will be held in virtual reality through the support of Meta.

Rob Lowe and other, “to be announced” stars, will host as avatars in a private event in Horizon Worlds. An exclusive group of celebrities, influencers, artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and sweepstakes winners will receive Meta Quest 2 headsets and join the event in a new Horizon World imagined and created to make a real social impact in a virtual event space for BIG GAME BIG GIVE and beyond.

Actor Rob Lowe says, “I’m really honored and excited to play a role in helping great organizations like The Giving Back Fund raise money for foundations that need our help now more than ever. But seriously, to host BIG GAME BIG GIVE in Horizon Worlds from my living room means I don’t even have to put on a tux.”

The 2022 BIG GAME BIG GIVE in the METAVERSE will include a red-carpet experience, avatar photo booth, and social impact theater. Following the VR experience there will also be a corresponding charity auction that lives on past the event.

GBF Founder and CEO, Marc Pollick stated, “The Giving Back Fund has been a pioneer in the high-profile philanthropic space since its inception in 1997. As a trailblazer in celebrity cause-related marketing beginning with Flutie Flakes, we are excited to now bring philanthropy to the virtual world. Although this isn’t the Super Bowl event we originally imagined pre-COVID, it has the potential to be something MUCH BIGGER and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity to take philanthropic giving into Horizon Worlds with the help of Meta.”

Although this exclusive event has limited capacity, there are many ways that anyone can play a role and make a positive impact and Give Back. This year, BIG GAME BIG GIVE has partnered with digital fundraising platform for the entertainment industry Fandiem.com to host exclusive sweepstakes and auctions. There will be opportunities for the public to bid on sweepstakes items that include everything from signed Jerseys and One-on-One meet ups with stars, to a chance to win a ticket to the event AND extraordinary auction items like a portrait experience with world-renowned artist Michael Kalish. (The Giving Back Fund is the only charity that Michael supports by donating his fine art). The money raised at BIG GAME BIG GIVE benefits non-profit organizations around the globe like Invisible Hands, Healthy Hives Foundation, and Covid Tech Connect through the Fund for the Advancement of Philanthropy.

The Giving Back Fund: The Giving Back Fund is a national nonprofit organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving by professional athletes, celebrities, high net worth individuals, existing nonprofit organizations, corporations and others who truly desire to give back. We provide philanthropic consulting, management and administrative services while operating as a flexible, convenient vehicle for establishing individual foundations and fiscally sponsored projects under a governance structure like that of a community foundation. By offering a straightforward and cost-effective approach to philanthropy, high-level expertise and professional services, and carefully targeted giving opportunities, The Giving Back Fund helps those who want to give back to society and to the communities that have nurtured them. GivingBack.org

About Fandiem: Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that harnesses the power of the fan community to do good in the world. With their donation to a selected nonprofit, fans are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes from their favorite artists, festivals, athletes, and creators. These are the opportunities that were previously available only to a select few but through Fandiem are awarded to the everyday fan at the heart of the community.

The Fandiem Foundation is a project of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving. The Giving Back Fund grants donation proceeds to each campaign’s partner nonprofit. For more information on Fandiem visit www.fandiem.com.