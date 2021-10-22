Richmond Police Chief Bisa French Allegedly Threaten Her Daughter’s Pimp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-kJ8ukmj2o
Oakland News Now – Richmond Police Chief Bisa French Allegedly Threaten Her Daughter's Pimp – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband, Oakland police sergeant Lee French, prompted both being placed on administrative leave. The incident …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video matches a search pattern for “Oakland Police” , then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Beyond28 Podcast | Andre Iguodala Discusses the Importance of Athletes as Activists October 22, 2021
- CHIEFS vs TITANS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 22, 2021
- GMFB | Solomon Thomas tells Schrager: Las Vegas Raiders at least will win the AFC West this season October 22, 2021
- Free NBA Picks Today | JAZZ vs KINGS Free Picks (10/22/21) NBA Best Bets and NBA Predictions October 22, 2021
- Free NBA Picks Today | HORNETS vs CAVS Free Picks (10/22/21) NBA Best Bets and NBA Predictions October 22, 2021
- NBA Pick – Hornets vs Cavaliers Prediction, 10/22/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports October 22, 2021
- Cheney calls out Banks for falsely signing letter as ranking committee member October 22, 2021
- Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing — 10/22/2021 October 22, 2021
- Rich countries ‘should double climate aid’ October 22, 2021
- Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night in Hospital, Buckingham Palace Says October 22, 2021
- Live Sports Betting Picks 10/22/21 – NBA, MLB, CFB, NHL Picks – Betting Advice October 22, 2021
- Lake Merritt,Oakland (Oct/16/2021) October 22, 2021
- Haiti Gang Leader Threatens to Kill 17 Kidnapped Missionaries October 22, 2021
- NBA Player Props Today | Free NBA Picks (10/22/21) NBA Best Bets and NBA Predictions October 22, 2021
- Supreme Court To Quickly Take Up Challenge To Texas Abortion Law October 22, 2021
- Lawmaker describes heated encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene October 22, 2021
- Richmond Police Chief Bisa French Allegedly Threaten Her Daughter’s Pimp October 22, 2021
- SJPD employee on leave after publishing right-wing extremist social media posts October 22, 2021
- ‘The Justice Department Will Act’: Garland Announces Initiative Fight Redlining October 22, 2021
- Snap’s Record Rout Leads $150 Billion Social Media Stock Selloff October 22, 2021
- Richmond Police Chief Allegedly Threaten Her Daughter’s Pimp October 22, 2021
- SPECIAL: Silver Eagle San Francisco Monster Boxes – $9.75 Over Spot Per Coin October 22, 2021
- This ‘Hocus Pocus’ makeup look put a spell on us l GMA October 22, 2021
- NBA Betting Today 10/22 NBA PICKS + PROPS October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin injures Bay Area director, kills another on movie set October 22, 2021
- Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – October 22 October 22, 2021
- Thursday Night Football Broncos vs Browns Highlights | NFL Week 7 October 22, 2021
- WorldView: Chinese media removes Boston Celtics games after player’s free Tibet statements October 22, 2021
- Virginia chooses a new governor in less than two weeks October 22, 2021
- Pfizer Says Covid Vaccine 91% Effective in Kids Ages 5 to 11 October 22, 2021
- Shark Fishing in San Leandro Ca October 22, 2021
- COVID Safety in Young Children — Family Night at UCSF — October 12, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Berkeley High School vs. Bishop O’Dowd Varsity Womens’ Volleyball October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog