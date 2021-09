https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI9huYnzfv8



Oakland News Now – Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72 | PEOPLE – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Richard Buckley, fashion designer Tom Ford’s husband and partner of over three decades, has died. He was 72.

According to a statement from Ford’s representatives, Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist, “died of natural causes after a long illness” on Sunday night.

Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople

#RichardBuckley #TomFord #PEOPLE

Catch up on the latest celebrity news, top stories and more:

PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes with our cover stars for exclusive stories and in-depth interviews:

PEOPLE goes in-depth with your favorite stars and celebrities to bring you exclusive stories and features:

Go inside the homes of your favorite celebrities with exclusive house tours: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7e1ouxAzTA&list=PLzS8B57pacxz6HLw3s77n_WbZt6iOPgz8

Get exclusive access into the biggest celebrity weddings. From the dresses and rings to dances and surprises, PEOPLE covers it all: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m_c4GsTEpY&list=PLzS8B57pacxy5nPUns8f72QQHFJb7LoPe

Watch as your favorite couples reveal the secrets to love and happiness in celebrity love stories:

Stay up to date with The Royal Family: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAmSICLYVCE&list=PLzS8B57pacxw9TmevTmDbXk1E4DG0Q3x4

Watch kids interview your favorite celebrities with the most adorable questions you’ll ever hear:

ABOUT PEOPLE

PEOPLE remains the trusted authority at the center of pop culture. The PEOPLE brand features a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time.

CONNECT WITH PEOPLE

Web: https://people.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/people

Facebook: https://ift.tt/2TOPiyy

Instagram: https://ift.tt/1rZ7fds

[OPTIMIZED TITLE]

https://www.youtube.com/user/people

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog