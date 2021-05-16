Resurrection Oakland Church Service For May 16, 2021 10 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOIWm6yyl_A
ONN – test Resurrection Oakland Church | May 16, 2021. 10am – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Ricky Schroder Video Of Himself Harassing Costco Employee Over Face Mask Rule Goes Viral
- Resurrection Oakland Church Service For May 16, 2021 10 AM
- The Next Steph Curry Is Practicing Jump Shots From Downtown Right Now
- Community Holds ‘Unity Against Hate’ Rally in Oakland
- Giant Palestine Israel Protest In San Francisco Mission District
- Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb Asks For City And Oakland Athletics To Keep Ballpark Talks Quiet
- Rombauer Upsets Medina Sprit Comes From Behind To Win The Preakness Stakes – Race Real Time Reaction
- SF Bay Area White “Journalists” Can’t Stand Black Oakland Blogger With His Own Opinion
- East Oakland Stadium Alliance Pushes Coliseum Ballpark With Flooding Future
- Let’s Meet. For Real. Meet In Oakland (full video)
- Base Camp 2021 Kick Off Hype Video
- 2021 Honda CR-V EX 2WD Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 4553
- Oakland Police Investigate After Elderly Man Attacked
- POOLE PARTY! Jordan Splashes Home 38 Points in Warriors’ Win | May 14, 2021
- Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole on his 38-Point Night vs. Pelicans – May 14, 2021
- Taj Tashombe, Oakland A’s VP Of Gov Affairs Is NAACP 2021 Black Male Achievement Award Winner
- Tony Buzbee Did Approach Deshaun Watson Reps For $100K Settlement Contrary To Recent Claims
- Oakland Fire Department Sends 3,000 Baby Goats Out As News To Distract From Oakland A’s Relocation
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused Of Fraud By Local Atlanta TV Station WSB-TV
- dat Krunchy Couple: Trader Joe’s Snack Haul