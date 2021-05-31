Resurrection Oakland Church | May 30, 2021. 10am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xic6kgtV7PE
ONN – Resurrection Oakland Church | May 30, 2021. 10am – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Happy Memorial Day, Celebrate Those Who Fought For America, And Eat Well
- Resurrection Oakland Church | May 30, 2021. 10am
- Oakland Councilmember Thao Blasts NY Post – Stop Giving Exclusive Attention To White-Owned Media
- Celtics Fan Throws Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving And Gets Arrested, By: Vinny Lospinuso For Zennie62
- Serena Williams French Open Win. Naomi Osaka Decision Comments Not Given To Press
- Update From French Open – Naomi Osaka Withdraws From 2021 French Open – Roland Garros Statement
- Naomi Osaka Withdraws From 2021 French Open After Fine, Criticism For Rejecting Press
- Dave Kaval Oakland A’s President Gives Another Hint Team Is On To Las Vegas, But…
- Aunt Nimol,Khmer-American living in Oakland,donated food,bicycles and money to Aunt Chhoy Sophy,poor
- Oakland 2-Alarm Fire Audio Sunshine Biscuit Company 5/29/2021 [California]
- 2021 Oakland Pacific Islander Spring Celebration
- About The Crucible: Industrial Arts School in West Oakland
- Oakland Promise K2C FLG #8: Summer Resources YouTube Video
- Had the First Dose Pfizer Vaccine at Moscone Center and Hot Pot for Dinner English Subtitles vlog10
- Oakland A’s To Las Vegas Relocation Explained: Sports Gambling Is Why This Could Happen
- Las Vegas Convention Center Prepares for Return of Business with OnMed
- West Hall opens at Las Vegas Convention Center
- Celtics Fan Throws Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving And Gets Arrested, By: Vinny Lospinuso
- Aryna Sabalenka Yell At Tennis Matches Compared To Rock Concerts, Saturn V Rocket
- History Of Pachucos And Zoot Suits In Oakland And SF Bay Area