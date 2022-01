Republic Day: Delhi Police Ramps Up Security Amid Intel Inputs, More Than 25000 Personnel Deployed | Asia News

https://youtu.be/GnIGt4F_wFU Oakland News Now Presents: Bengals CB Eli Apple Blasts New Orleans As Dirtiest Smelliest City, Worst Food Ever In Twitter Rant. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

Oakland needs California High Speed Rail, and CHSR needs Oakland. Contrary to popular belief, California High Speed Rail tracks and right-of-ways are being built as I write this, and under … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

