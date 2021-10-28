Renewable energy storage not prepared for transition: BofA’s Blanch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCKfGHjp220
Renewable energy storage not prepared for transition: BofA's Blanch
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Bank of America’s Francisco Blanch and Neuberger Berman’s Jonathan Bailey join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the emerging energy crisis.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for CNBC News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- President Biden expected to meet with House Democrats ahead of major foreign trip October 28, 2021
- Tornadoes, severe weather tear apart homes and down trees across Texas and Louisiana October 28, 2021
- Renewable energy storage not prepared for transition: BofA’s Blanch October 28, 2021
- NBA Picks 10/28/2021 | Free NBA Bets, Picks, and Predictions October 28, 2021
- Moscow on the first day of new coronavirus lockdown October 28, 2021
- ‘Subminimum’ Pay for Disabled Workers Moves Closer to Extinction October 28, 2021
- Merck earnings beat on top and bottom lines, raises forecast October 28, 2021
- Biden To Announce New Social Spending Framework Expected To Win Support Of All Dems October 28, 2021
- Pittsburgh Man Sends Care Packages To Venezuela October 28, 2021
- GOP senators erupt at Garland in heated hearing. Cooper says they misrepresent the facts October 28, 2021
- Brock Lesnar destroys groups of Superstars: WWE Top 10, Oct. 28, 2021 October 28, 2021
- O.J. Howard on Career High Performance vs. Eagles | Slice October 28, 2021
- Sally Yates reveals battle with breast cancer October 28, 2021
- SEC indicates it won’t approve leveraged Bitcoin ETF, WSJ reports October 28, 2021
- General Hospital Tease | October 28th, 2021 October 28, 2021
- Capitol Hill riots: Republican lawmakers ask whether the FBI was involved October 28, 2021
- “All roads lead to Xavi” 👀 | What’s next for Barcelona after Koeman’s sacking? October 28, 2021
- FIFA 22 | Tottenham vs Manchester United – English Premier League 2021/22 – Full Gameplay October 28, 2021
- Fantasy Premier League GAMEWEEK 10 – Team Selection, Must Owns & Who to Avoid! With Olivia Buzaglo October 28, 2021
- Greene: There’s going to be an energy crunch, with prices staying higher for longer October 28, 2021
- Aureus CEO Firestone on what to look for in Apple, Amazon earnings October 28, 2021
- Hussein sentencing: ‘It’s all a performance to elicit sympathy’ October 28, 2021
- Mushkin: Amazon is building an unprecedented logistics network that has no rival October 28, 2021
- Astros even World Series with impressive 7-2 Game 2 triumph October 28, 2021
- Families reflect on World Series Game 2 as Braves lose to Astros 7-2 October 28, 2021
- ‘We Didn’t Worry’: Renewable Energy May Be Solution For Those Vulnerable To Power Outages October 28, 2021
- Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: October 27th | MSNBC October 28, 2021
- BREAKING: Danyal Hussein jailed for 35 years for murder of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman October 28, 2021
- Unique 3 flavour chaat || stylish Banana chat by Afshan Ansari Food Network. October 28, 2021
- Raymond James’ Chris Caso on what to expect from Apple’s Q3 earnings October 28, 2021
- Glenview Trust’s Bill Stone: Financials, industrials presenting opportunity October 28, 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado PICK UP Truck : SEE FIRST LOOK Good business October 28, 2021
- Watch The Beat With Ari Melber Highlights: October 27th | MSNBC October 28, 2021
- France Begins Process of Handing Back Looted African Treasures October 28, 2021
- CBSN Originals | The New Pro-Gun Generation October 28, 2021
- Ludacris Discusses New Venture Into TV | Zerlina. October 28, 2021
- Putin’s order to fill Gazprom’s EU storage facilities prompts gas prices to fall October 28, 2021
- NFL Picks – Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/28/2021 Week 8 NFL Best Bet Today October 28, 2021
- FSB neutralizes ISIS supporter in Murmansk, Russia October 28, 2021
- BEST strike partnerships in Premier League history | Thierry Henry + Dennis Bergkamp & more | Part 1 October 28, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog