https://youtu.be/JTr3IE1O0wE

Oakland News Now – Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Blasts Crypto Related Social Media Search On Facebook Twitter Etc – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content.

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Blasts Crypto Related Social Media Search On Facebook Twitter Etc

On Twitter he tweets:

Remember how folks said social media would kill google bc the most useful search would be on facebook/twitter/reddit(heh)/etc?… Well every time I search for something crypto related, like “adventure gold” — I get miniature golf courses…Goog is missing the meme

My response:

I think its due to the anonymous accounts posting nasty and racist language messing up the feed search is based on.

Remember Microsoft’s Tay? The chatbot rolled out in 2016 that was created by Microsoft’s Technology and Research and Bing divisions, and named “Tay” after the acronym “Thinking About You”?

Well, I recall the reports that because of Tay’s feed source design, it was spotting off racist language! Take this classic tweet:

“Tay” went from “humans are super cool” to full nazi in <24 hrs and I’m not at all concerned about the future of AI pic.twitter.com/xuGi1u9S1A — gerry (@geraldmellor) March 24, 2016

Remember that Tay was a type of chatbot where one could pretty much feed any saying into it, thus inviting pranksters to, well, say anything to it. Tay would mimic the language as per its programming.

My point is Twitter can really screw up a normal field of words to base a search on because of the negative words some accounts produce, if only to be obnoxious.

What say you?

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.