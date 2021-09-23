https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYihS7b5mOc



Oakland News Now – RecallOakland.com Website For Stupid Idea Recalling Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Months Before She’s Termed Out – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

RecallOakland.com Website For Stupid Idea Recalling Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Months Before She’s Termed Out

I was sent two photos that appear on a website at RecallOakland.com, and the website itself was just launched on August 2021. That was the date of the first post put on it.

The idea of collecting signatures just months before a brand new mayoral election is stupid and dumb, then dumb and stupid.

But this idea has its basis in what seems to be a weird idea to park a current elected official in some kind of office ahead of the 2022 election, either Mayor of Oakland or Oakland City Attorney, ahead of schedule. And yes, I did throw in the Office of the City Attorney. I did so for reasons I can’t mention at this time, but I am serving notice that I know what’s up.

I think more focus should be placed on getting dollars to Oakland small businesses and those who need it the most, rather than this swirl of me-focused, ego-driven, political office campaigning.

Just my take.

As to who is involved, the firm identified on Twitter as (we)pac at https://wepacca.com, I can confirm is working for the campaign, but only does bookeeping, and nothing more.

Oh, and (we)pac has clients that, together, represent the creme-de-la-creme of the Democratic Party.

UPDATE: the news is that the effort that produced the website is expected to also produce a mailer. The backer of the idea said to me that this all started because the Mayor “picked on a friend” who’s an Asian business owner that is trying to get work with the City of Oakland. As was told to me, the Mayor instructed other Oakland City Councilmembers that they should not help that person or she would come after them. Why Libby would do that is beyond me, but that’s the raison d’tre behind this recall effort. Or, more exactly, attempt to describe why Libby should be recalled.

Stay tuned for more.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (875) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)