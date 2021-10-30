Rams 360: Matthew Stafford Mic’d Up, Biggest Plays From Rams vs. Lions & More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Ee9qhvQjU
Rams 360: Matthew Stafford Mic'd Up, Biggest Plays From Rams vs. Lions & More
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
In this episode of Rams 360, look back at the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Lions matchup, including Mic’d up with Rams QB Matthew Stafford, …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for LA Rams NFL uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Aymeric Laporte receives red card for foul on Wilfried Zaha | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- Lee Corso’s headgear pick for Michigan vs. Michigan State with Ken Jeong | College GameDay October 30, 2021
- My favorite Halloween costume….🎃 | #Shorts October 30, 2021
- ‘Let’s Take Another Go At It’: Blackburn Presses Official On Failures In Afghanistan October 30, 2021
- ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 30, 2021 October 30, 2021
- Tottenham vs Manchester United EN VIVO ⚽ ¡JUEGA CRISTIANO RONALDO! 🔥 October 30, 2021
- Wonderfully wicked Halloween treat ideas October 30, 2021
- Tom Brady reflects on wife Gisele Bundchen putting her career on hold October 30, 2021
- LGBTQ+ history month: The voices you haven’t heard October 30, 2021
- Biden’s high-stakes trip overseas October 30, 2021
- Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges October 30, 2021
- chicken soup Recepie || FoOd NeTwOrk || #fun#mustwatch #fancyfoodlife #foodlove #shorts October 30, 2021
- N17 LIVE | SPURS v MAN UTD | PRE-MATCH BUILD October 30, 2021
- 2021 MLB on FOX World Series Game 3 Intro/Theme October 30, 2021
- Game Preview for Week 8 | Chiefs vs Giants October 30, 2021
- Saints Injury News On Michael Thomas + 5 WR The Saints Could Trade For Before The NFL Trade Deadline October 30, 2021
- ‘Go Braves’: Georgia Rep Chronicles Atlanta’s Baseball Season As They Play In World Series October 30, 2021
- Leandro Trossard pulls Brighton level with Liverpool | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 30, 9am October 30, 2021
- FDA authorizes vaccine for kids 5-11 October 30, 2021
- Tyson Beckford Disagrees with Fat Joe Saying DaBaby is the New 2Pac (Part 11) October 30, 2021
- Armorer speaks out as Halyna Hutchins’ family prepares for her funeral October 30, 2021
- Kristen Stewart Says It Was SPOOKY Wearing Princess Di’s Wedding Dress (Exclusive) October 30, 2021
- Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission District October 30, 2021
- Criminal charges filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo October 30, 2021
- FOOD NETWORK SHOW AIR 11.9.21 | Food Truck Face-Off + WE ARE FAT! & Unhealthy 🤬 October 30, 2021
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United | LIVE Stream Watchalong October 30, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Full Highlights – World Series Game 3 – 10/29/2021 October 30, 2021
- How Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum have been the ‘Thunder and Lightning’ for Michigan October 30, 2021
- NFL Throwback: Top 5 Plays | Chiefs vs. Giants October 30, 2021
- Jimbo Covert on Hall of Fame: ‘I look at it as a team honor’ | Chicago Bears October 30, 2021
- Kyle Shanahan Shares Final Updates Before #SFvsCHI | 49ers October 30, 2021
- Leicester City vs Arsenal 0 2 Extended Highlights & All Goal 2021 HD October 30, 2021
- NFL Week 8 | Best Parlay Picks and Betting Predictions October 30, 2021
- Navy vs Tulsa Football Game Highlights 10 29 2021 October 30, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccine mandates are moving forward across the country October 30, 2021
- Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3 Recap | CBS Sports HQ October 30, 2021
- FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID shot for children, workers race to get vaccinated before deadline October 30, 2021
- Mark Kelly Asks Biden Nominee How They’ll Address Veteran Suicides October 30, 2021
- Aymeric Laporte receives red card for foul on Wilfried Zaha | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog