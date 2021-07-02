Raiders What Kind Of Defense Gus Bradley Will Use With The Raiders?-By Eric Pangilinan
ONN – Raiders What Kind Of Defense Gus Bradley Will Use With The Raiders?-By Eric Pangilinan – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Raiders What Kind Of Defense Gus Bradley Will Use With The Raiders?-By Eric Pangilinan
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Related Posts (YARPP)
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to Zennie@zennie62.com for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Philippines President Durtete Tells Pacquaio Do Your Job In Congress- By Eric Pangilinan
- Boxing – Oakland’s Andre Ward: Spence Has To Prove He Can Handle Pacquaio Speed – Eric Pangilinan
- Boxing Andre Ward Says Spence Has To Prove
- Raiders What Kind Of Defense Gus Bradley Will Use With The Raiders?-By Eric Pangilinan
- Kaiser HQ Oakland Site Of Giant Health Care Workers Layoffs Protest Wednesday
- Raiders Trevon Moerhig The Next Charles Woodson? – By Eric Pangilinan
- Crazy WSB-TV Atlanta News Video Has Fireworks Exploding Watermelon Head
- Daniella Levina Cava Miami-Dade Mayor Remarks On President Biden At Surfside Site Were Stupid
- Mayor Schaaf Uses Old Media Ways To Make OUSD Oakland Undivided Forever Announcement
- Alley Cat Bar Oakland Jef Labes Original Composition, “At The Alley,” June 18 2021
- Boxing Pacquaio Says Law Suit Wont Distract Training
- Raiders Max Crosby Is The Key For The Raiders D Line
- Congratulations To Chris Paul And The Phoenix Sun’s 1 NBA Finals In 26 Years – By Eric Pangilinan
- Congrats To Chris Paul And The Phoenix Sun’s 26 Years First NBA Finals – By Eric Pangilinan
- Trumplican Cult Scheming For 2024 At Cosplay Rally In South Dakota/Sturgis By Joseph Armendariz
- Raiders Why Derek Carr Should Be Raiders QB – By Eric Pangilinan
- Raiders Why Derek Carr Is A Good QB
- Hollywood Double Standard Has Amber Heard Still Working Johnny Depp Blacklisted
- Smallville TV Actress Allison Mack Sentenced in Sex Cult Crime Case By Joseph Armendariz
- Bill Cosby Leaves Prison After PA Court Drops Sexual Assault Charges Livestream Talk
Get involved!
Comments