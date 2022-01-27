https://youtu.be/KEPllPfLjKw

Publix Fayetteville GA Has Supply Chain Warnings, Bacon As High As $10 A Pack Due To Pandemic

The visit to the Publix Super Market at 108 Pavilion Pkwy in Publix Fayetteville GA (that’s Georgia) started as a routine trip for medication and a few groceries, and wound up being an education in the two of the current problems facing our society: the Pademic and the price impacts of our severely taxed supply chain.

But first, a moment to praise the selection of frozen lasagna at Publix. The one item that caught my eye is the Michael Angelo’s (Get it? It’s a play on Michelangelo, but with “Michael” then “Angelo”) lasagna. It’s for sale at Publix for $12.49 and it looks damn good. In the video-blog, I asked viewers for their reviews of Michael Angelo’s. While this entry is so new there have not been any accounts posted in the video comments, a brief search reports that it does deliver in marks for ease of preparation and taste. I found this review particularly helpful:

We regularly have this in our weeknight rotation with frozen garlic bread and a bagged salad. It’s delicious and our whole family loves it. I was surprised by other reviewers who said it didn’t taste good or have enough meat. I feel the opposite. It has a good balance and the sauce isn’t too zesty so my kid likes it.

So, next trip to Publix, I’m buying Michael Angelo’s frozen lasagna or ordering it for delivery. For more information visit this webpage.

The next objective was bacon and that’s where the shock came in. Wow. You have to understand I was used to Georgia food prices being dramatically lower than those in Oakland and California. For example I present Wayfield Foods Grocery Store from seven years ago. Then, food prices were much lower in the Atlanta region and Georgia:

But, today, that difference is gone. I present Smithfield bacon package that could once be had for $5 now available for over $10. That’s right: $10.

And it it wasn’t the high meat prices, it was the empty shelves – long rows of evidence that grocery inventory was depleted because of the Pandemic-caused supply chain damage. The scores of COVID-sick American workers causing shut downs and slow downs in food processing and delivery have not met an American economic plan designed to counter them. This is market failure folks and government, formed to solve market problems, has not done a thing to solve this very solvable problem.

Food Price Controls And Business Subsidies Can Solve This Problem

In World War II we used a complex price control strategy to make resources available to Americans. Today, we can do that. What some economists who dislike the idea fail to understand is the role of government: a good price control plan also comes with a plan to compensate firms for losses and also beef up production where needed. If it means introducing increased automation to adjust for people quiting their jobs, or taking extended time away to get well if they’re sick with the COVID-19 virous or variant, then that’s what the plan does. But meat gets delivered, purchased, and consumed without interruption or fiscal damage to the firms in the supply chain.

That’s what we must do.

That way, Publix, Kroger’s, and other stores and their employees and customers, and Americans, can realize as close to a normal life in the middle of The Pandemic.

