President Rodrigo Duterte Of The Philippines Under Investigation By Eric Pangilinan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEz40Nzgt8A
ONN – President Rodrigo Duterte Of The Philippines Under Investigation By Eric Pangilinan – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
The President Of The Philippines Under Investigation By- Eric Pangilinan
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- President Rodrigo Duterte Of The Philippines Under Investigation By Eric Pangilinan
- President Rodrigo Duterte Of The Philippines Under Investigation By- By Eric Pangilinan
- Who Is Loki??By- Eric Pangilinan
- Atlanta Hawks Stun Philadelphia 76ers 106-106 In 2021 NBA Playoffs Game 5
- Who Is Loki ?By- Eric Pangilinan
- How Good Of A Boxer Errol Spence Jr Is
- City Of Oakland Howard Terminal Ballpark Presentation To Alameda County A Massive Disaster – Part 1
- City Of Oakland Howard Terminal Presentation To Alameda County A Massive Disaster – Part 1
- What Does John Brown Bring To The Raiders?? – By Eric Pangilinan
- Raiders Jon Gruden Dont Care What Critics Say- By Eric Pangilinan
- Criminals Hide in Plain Site With Oakland‘s Growing Homeless Population – By Derrick Soo
- Raiders Jon Gruden Don’t Care What Critics Say – By Eric Pangilinan
- Chris Paul Put On NBA COVID Protocol Changes Things – By Eric Pangilinan
- Diageo Official Spirits Sponsor Of The National Football League
- 2022 Honda CIVIC Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 45605
- 2022 Honda CIVIC Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 45607
- Riding The Craziest Roller Coaster In England Tom Simons – Tommyinnit Reaction Video
- Loki Episode 2 : Response To Zennie Of Zennie62 By Joseph Armendariz
- President Biden Meeting Russian President Putin Is Our American Expression Of Democracy
- Juneteenth Is A National Holiday – My Complex Relationship With Juneteenth