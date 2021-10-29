PREMIER LEAGUE 2021/22 WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS & TIPS! | TOTTENHAM VS MANCHESTER UNITED & MORE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljjoNLZ59dA
PREMIER LEAGUE 2021/22 WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS & TIPS! | TOTTENHAM VS MANCHESTER UNITED & MORE!
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
It’s time to predict the WEEK 10 results in the 2021/22 Premier League! Click here to subscribe to the channel: https://goo.gl/tdmH25 Be sure to turn on the …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search for “Premier League” finds a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- NBA DFS Strategy 10/29/21 | DraftKings & FanDuel NBA Picks October 29, 2021
- See what happened inside the Vatican during Biden meeting October 29, 2021
- Possible payments for families separated at border October 29, 2021
- ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 29, 7am October 29, 2021
- The science of fear and why we seek it out October 29, 2021
- Brady: ‘The President Is A Disturbing Zero For Three In Meeting Quarterly Projections For Growth’ October 29, 2021
- Diving deep into baseball’s storied history October 29, 2021
- Senator Bernie Sanders rallies for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ahead of election October 29, 2021
- Are the Packers NFC’s best after beating the Cardinals? | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports October 29, 2021
- Cool at School: Donations turn into acts-of-kindness October 29, 2021
- How our cheating ex led to the road trip of our lives – BBC News October 29, 2021
- Sacramento sex trafficking: Why the city is an exploitation hub October 29, 2021
- 5 On Your Feed October 29, 2021
- ‘Don’t Come Here To School Me About Right And Wrong’: Norma Torres Fires Back At GOP BBB Criticism October 29, 2021
- Kari’s Forecast: Nice Halloween Weekend October 29, 2021
- Outside Lands Returns to SF’s Golden Gate Park With New Health Measures in Place October 29, 2021
- Pronostic Premier League : Nos 10 pronostics foot pour ce week-end : Tottenham Manchester United… October 29, 2021
- Apple revenue misses estimates, warns of supply chain problems October 29, 2021
- Family courts should be more open, says top judge October 29, 2021
- Crash on I-15 Southbound creates traffic delays October 29, 2021
- No jab, no job | New Yorkers protest against vaccine mandate October 29, 2021
- ‘Just Say It Was A Mistake’: Khanna Grills Big Oil Executive On Climate Change Disinformation October 29, 2021
- “48 Hours:” Family of Murdaugh victim shares details of mysterious boat crash death October 29, 2021
- Reddit co-founder weighs in on Facebook’s name change to metaverse October 29, 2021
- Oakland Residents Unhappy With Mayor Schaaf, Pick Rebecca Kaplan As Next Mayor In Survey October 29, 2021
- 5 #Short Facts about Madcap Moss! October 29, 2021
- ‘We’re simply freedom fighters to liberate our land’ – Hamas co-founder to RT October 29, 2021
- Zayn Malik RESPONDS to Claim He HIT Gigi Hadid’s Mom October 29, 2021
- McGovern: Some In GOP Talking About ‘Banning Books In School’ October 29, 2021
- Foxx: Big Oil Hearing Is Effort To ‘Distract From The Biden Administration’s Failed Policies’ October 29, 2021
- Chevron CFO: Capital expenditures expected to rise at least 20% next year October 29, 2021
- What happens if Buffalo elects a socialist mayor? It’s Democrat vs. Democrat in a local race refl… October 29, 2021
- Paranormal investigators say Nevada’s a haunting hotbed October 29, 2021
- 2021 NFL Week 8 Predictions and Odds | NFL Picks on Every Week 8 Game | NFL Prezidential Address October 29, 2021
- Troy’s coach headbutts in celebration? 🧐 | #Shorts October 29, 2021
- DNA confirms South Dakota man is great-grandson of Sitting Bull October 29, 2021
- Why Reddit co-founder Ohanian invests in this plant-based ice cream October 29, 2021
- How Covid Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Cases Nationwide October 29, 2021
- Keep pet safety in mind on Halloween October 29, 2021
- Halloween “costume”? October 29, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog