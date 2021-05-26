https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzv8teuoFnI

ONN – PPP 2 Update – MORE Money Is COMING! Congress on More PPP Funds and Retro PPP- PPP Loan 2 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Senator Ben Cardin recently spoke out on the addition of funding to the PPP program to support the continuation of the program and to support retroactive PPP. Find out all the details.

Senator Jackie Rosen proposed a new bill for more PPP Funding. How much could we see. This new bill is rather targeted and will not cover everyone.

What is Congress talking about right now? The PPP program is officially out of money but loan are still processing. Find out why. Start writing and calling your Congress men and woman to help support this. We need retroactive PPP and we need more funds for the millions out there waiting in line. What will Congress do next to support the business that are waiting to get funded. Will I still get my funds if I already submitted?

