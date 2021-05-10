Port of Oakland Trade Boom: Wan Hai Lines Connects U.S. And Asia In 2021
Oakland: As global trade booms, the container shipping industry is introducing another new vessel service at the Port of Oakland. The Port said today that Taiwan-based Wan Hai Lines launched its weekly AA5 Service here last month. The route links three ports in China and one in Taiwan with the Ports of Oakland and Seattle.
Wan Hai’s move marks the second new service at the Port of Oakland in the past three months. French carrier CMA CGM introduced a weekly service in February that includes an Oakland first call. That means CMA ships make Oakland their first stop in the U.S.
“We’re gratified with these new services because they reflect growing recognition that Oakland is an essential trade gateway,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “This means more business for the Port and more jobs here connected to the shipping industry.”
Wan Hai said its new service stops at the ports of Kaohsiung, Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian. Its ships make Seattle their first U.S. stop, then returning to Asia after visiting Oakland.
The Port said Wan Hai chose Oakland for three reasons:
Cargo owners increasingly want their containers shipped through Oakland – the Port’s volume is up 9 percent this year.
The Port is the nearest cargo gateway for e-commerce distribution centers springing up in Northern California.
Oakland has ready access to two Class I railroads making distribution of goods to-and-from the U.S. Midwest convenient for cargo owners.
According to the Port, the new service from Wan Hai should add to Oakland’s growing business in containerized imports. Oakland reported a 45 percent jump in import volume last month compared to April 2020. The Port projects continued strong volume through most of 2021.
Just as important, the Port said the new service should benefit exporters shipping cargo from Oakland. Oakland will be the last U.S. stop for Wan Hai vessels headed back to Asia. Exports will spend less time on the water if they’re loaded in Oakland, the Port explained. That extends shelf life for perishable commodities such as farm goods, an Oakland export staple.
About the Port of Oakland
The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port’s 5-year strategic plan – Growth with Care – pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs. Connect with the Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport through Facebook, or with the Port on Twitter, YouTube, and at www.portofoakland.com.
Post based on press release from Port of Oakland.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Port of Oakland Trade Boom: Wan Hai Lines Connects U.S. And Asia In 2021
- Oakland City Budget Forgets Cybersecurity As USA’s Largest Pipeline Gets Ransomwared
- Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas On Mayor Schaaf’s Budget
- Oakland Adams Point Apartment Target Of Would Be Robber Caught-On-Camera Mother’s Day Evening
- Elon Musk Wario – Wario Is Elon Musk On SNL And Vinny Lospinuso Shares His Vlog Thoughts
- Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura Nichelle Nichols On Meeting President Obama
- Happy Mother’s Day, Today, Everyone! Enjoy Your Mom!
- Grand Lake Theater Marquee In Oakland Says Wait Almost Over, Reopens Late May 2021
- Fata Fut News: Today Top Trending News | 11 AM | 9 May 2021 – TV9
- New Trending Instagram Reels Videos | All Famous TikTok Star | Today Viral Insta Reels | Insta Reels
- Mount Zion Oakland Mother’s Day Church Service 2021
- Home For Sale At 9124 Lawlor St Oakland, CA
- Medina Sprit Had Steroids, May Lose Kentucky Derby Win, Trainer Bob Baffert Banned
- Jarrett Stidham Vs Mac Jones For Backup To Cam Newton In Auburn Vs Alabama Clash Of Patriots QBs
- Elon Musk Talks About Dogecoin On SNL Weekend Update But Will Market Respond?
- Elon Musk SNL Host – Dogefather Musk On Saturday Night Live Real-Time Reaction Livestream
- Nancy Sidebotham Is Running For Mayor Of Oakland In 2022 Mayoral Election – Will Talk Live May 10th
- Bay Area Transparency Vlog: Homeless Man Saved From Police In Fremont, Ca
- Teenager Knows His Rights! Bay Area Transparency Shoutout
- San Francisco California On A Rainy Day