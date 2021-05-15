POOLE PARTY! Jordan Splashes Home 38 Points in Warriors’ Win | May 14, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzmKyiaXKrA
ONN – POOLE PARTY! Jordan Splashes Home 38 Points in Warriors’ Win | May 14, 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Jordan Poole dropped 38 points on 12-22 FG to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to Zennie@zennie62.com for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- POOLE PARTY! Jordan Splashes Home 38 Points in Warriors’ Win | May 14, 2021
- Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole on his 38-Point Night vs. Pelicans – May 14, 2021
- Taj Tashombe, Oakland A’s VP Of Gov Affairs Is NAACP 2021 Black Male Achievement Award Winner
- Tony Buzbee Did Approach Deshaun Watson Reps For $100K Settlement Contrary To Recent Claims
- Oakland Fire Department Sends 3,000 Baby Goats Out As News To Distract From Oakland A’s Relocation
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused Of Fraud By Local Atlanta TV Station WSB-TV
- dat Krunchy Couple: Trader Joe’s Snack Haul
- Oakland City Council Leaders Email To Rob Manfred MLB Commissioner On Oakland A’s Relocation
- Pyro’s Pastrami Jack London Square Is Oakland’s Best Kept Secret
- 1100 Himself on The Meaning Behind The Word “Hyphy” + Explains Oakland Slang. PT.2
- Rose Haze | Oakland Band | Live Performance at Balanced Breakfast’s Showcase | SxSW 2021
- 2421 67th Avenue Oakland, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
- Bike Oakland & Piedmont: Around Mountain View Cemetery
- Oakland Unified School District Announces 2021 Teachers Of The Year
- Colonial Pipeline Paid Darkside Hackers $5 Million In Ransom Money – Bad Idea
- Black Business Roundtable hosted by Oakland’s Own Doug Blacksher
- How The 49ers vs Raiders Preseason Games Restarted When The Silver And Black Returned To Oakland
- Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson Settlement Not Happening Talk Is Ironic
- Mads Mikkelsen And Anders Jensen Blockbuster Interview With Zennie62Media’s Jessica Dwyer
- East Oakland Stadium Alliance Seeks To Drown A’s Fans In Water At Coliseum