Philippines Earthquake Today | Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Near Balayan, Batangas, Calabarzon

A shallow magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported early morning near Balayan, Batangas, Calabarzon, Philippines.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake hit on Monday, September 27th, 2021, at 1:11 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km.

A second report was later issued by the United States Geological Survey, which listed it as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.7.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Calatagan, located 21 km from the epicenter.

In Balayan, located 37 km from the epicenter, Balayan, 37 km away, Calaca, 43 km away, Nasugbu, 44 km away, Batangas, 61 km away, and Lipa City, 77 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Calamba, located 92 km from the epicenter, Manila, 114 km away, and Quezon City, 122 km away.

