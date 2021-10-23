Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning Actor From ‘Bosom Buddies’ Dies at 66 | THR News
Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning Actor From ‘Bosom Buddies’ Dies at 66 | THR News
The actor had a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks after ‘Bosom Buddies’ and was also known for ‘Newhart’ and ‘Girls,’ among numerous other credits.
Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning Actor From ‘Bosom Buddies’ Dies at 66 | THR News
