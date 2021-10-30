PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6VlPBjrBAM
PETA wants MLB to rename the 'bullpen' to 'arm barn'
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
PETA is pitching Major League Baseball to retire the term “bullpen” and use “arm barn” instead. The animal rights group says “bullpen” mocks the misery of …
via IFTTT
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog